Palmate Achieves the BRC Certification and is Recognized by GFSI

TAVARES, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmate, LLC (Palmate) announced it is now certified with the Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standard (BRC) for food safety, placing it among the few CBD and cannabinoid ingredient companies with a certification recognized by Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Following a comprehensive audit of its facility, systems, and procedures, by an accredited certification organization, Palmate received an "A" rating. Palmate was also recognized under the United States Hemp Authority (USHA) Certification Program.

Palmate's BRC certification recognizes its commitment to comprehensive and continuously-improving Food Safety and Quality Monitoring Programs and is built on good manufacturing practices for production and a robust Quality Management System.

Palmate has also received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification after a separate audit confirming Palmate's adherence to the practices required to conform to the guidelines established by regulatory agencies, including the FDA, which oversees the manufacture and sale of food, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, dietary supplements, and medical devices.

"Whether we are developing a new product, sourcing a new piece of equipment, or selecting a hemp supplier, our commitment to quality and food safety drives everything that we do. We've taken on a 'quality by design' approach that places quality and food safety at the center for every decision that we make. We're very proud of the system that we've built and will continue to work to elevate the industry by delivering consistently safe products to our customers." - Jessica Engle, VP of Quality and Compliance.

The BRC and USHA certifications, in addition to Palmate's GMP-certified facility, demonstrate Palmate's commitment to raising industry standards for product safety and production quality. Palmate's Food Safety Program delivers premium cannabinoid ingredients that adhere to the most stringent international compliance standards.

"Most major retailers currently require products to meet GFSI standards, and we know that CBD and other cannabinoid-infused products will be no different. Our global customers can rest easy knowing that our GFSI-recognized certification marks the highest quality standards and ensures our ingredients are always safe. Palmate will continue to hold itself to a higher standard as the regulation and oversight of the cannabinoid industry evolves. We're always leading by example as we meet and exceed industry safety and compliance benchmarks."

- Jeff Field, President & COO

In addition to achieving BRC and GMP certifications, Palmate also completed the United States Hemp Authority audit and received certification as a member. All Palmate's products meet or exceed established USHA standards for supply chain validation and product purity, including third-party testing for microbiology, heavy metals, and residual solvents.

"Palmate believes CBD and hemp-derived cannabinoid products will become recognized as a fundamental part of human health and wellness, and we believe that recognition will require trust built through transparency and responsibility. On a daily basis, we make decisions by asking ourselves 'What aligns with our commitment to trust, transparency, and quality?', and BRC, GMP, and USHA certifications are objective standards that help guide and validate our commitment to, and fulfilment of, the highest standards at Palmate." - Adam Cyrus, CEO

About Palmate

Palmate is a full-service manufacturer of premium cannabinoid ingredients. The company operates from a state-of-the-art, 42,000 square foot facility and employs a team of highly trained scientists, engineers, quality assurance experts, and technicians, who specialize in the field of cannabinoid extraction and refinement. Palmate is based in Tavares, Florida. For more information, visit https://palmate.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Palmate