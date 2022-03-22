CRNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cerence Inc. Shareholders

CRNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cerence Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 8, 2021 to February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CRNC:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24930&from=4

Cerence Inc. NEWS - CRNC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Cerence Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Cerence Inc. you have until April 26, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Cerence Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CRNC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24930&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm