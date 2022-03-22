Aspen Aerogels VP Technical Services John Williams to be Featured at 39th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit

Sessions will Highlight Thermal Propagation

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", the "Company"), a technology leader in aerogel-based sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 39th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit, the industry's premier event showcasing the state of the art of worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications. Aspen is a premiere sponsor of the event and will be a featured speaker on the topic of Battery Safety, specifically Thermal Propagation.

39th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit / March 28-31, 2022 (Orlando, FL)

As part of the Seminar's Battery Safety track, John Williams, Vice President Technical Services, will present "Don't Just Delay Thermal Propagation, Stop It."

Mr. Williams noted, "The Chinese government mandates that passengers must have a 5-minute window to exit their vehicle after detection of thermal runaway. While this is a step forward, a better goal is to stop thermal propagation. Single-cell thermal runaways that propagate to module-, pack-, or vehicle-level will, even at low incident rates, dampen acceptance of BEVs." Mr. Williams will discuss how aerogel-based thermal barrier materials can help achieve this goal within space, weight, and cost constraints.

Presentation: Don't Just Delay Thermal Propagation, Stop It

Date: March 29, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

In addition, Mr. Williams will host a round table which will focus on Thermal Runaway: Mitigation & Prevention

Round Table: Thermal Runaway: Mitigation & Prevention

Date: March 29, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Aspen Aerogels Booth

Aspen Aerogels will host a booth during the Seminar. The Company will be at Booth #103.

About International Battery Seminar & Exhibit.

Founded in 1983, the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit has established itself as the premier event showcasing the state of the art of worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications. Key thought leaders will assemble to not only provide broad perspectives, but also informed insights into significant advances in materials, product development, manufacturing, and application for all battery systems and enabling technologies. As the longest-running annual battery industry event in the world, this meeting has always been the preferred venue to announce significant developments, new products, and showcase the most advanced battery technology. For example, Sony chose the International Battery Seminar as the platform to first announce its lithium-ion technology in 1991, an accomplishment that has since gone on to change the world. For more information on the Battery Seminar, please visit https://www.internationalbatteryseminar.com/.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, electrification and sustainability. Aspen's PyroThin® thermal barrier products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® sustainable building materials provide industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety to building owners. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, MA, Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

