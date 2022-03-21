THE SISTER ACCORD® FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES A "CELEBRATION OF SISTERHOOD" TEA PARTY FOCUSED ON CREATING A FUTURE WHERE ALL WOMEN HAVE SAFE SPACES, POSITIVE ROLE MODELS AND THE SUPPORT TO DEVELOP INTO TOMORROW'S LEADERS

Special Guests Include "The Queen of Percussion" Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Sheila E. and Self-Defense Expert Jenn Cassetta

CINCINNATI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation announced today that it will host a virtual Tea Party on Saturday, March 26th, in partnership with The Ohio State University Sister Accord Chapter, focused on creating a future where all women have safe spaces, positive role models and the support to develop into tomorrow's leaders. The event will include a combination of conversations, interviews and workshops centered on empowerment, entrepreneurship and personal safety. Cutting edge technology will be leveraged throughout the program in unique ways supporting the ongoing focus of The Sister Accord® Foundation to inspire girls and women to embrace, pursue and engage with STEM/STEAM opportunities. The event will include:

A candid conversation with "The Queen of Percussion." World class drummer and percussionist, singer/songwriter, actress, multi-instrumentalist, mentor, and philanthropist Sheila E. will talk about her extraordinary life journey, including her career, the challenges of working in a male-dominated field, the power of sisterhood, the importance of giving back, and her incredible relationship and career with her father, celebrated percussionist Pete Escovedo . The father-daughter duo were honored at the November 2021 Latin Grammy Awards with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. As a highlight of the event, Sheila E. will also delight participants with a performance.

A "Sister Accord Self-Defense" workshop. Nationally recognized speaker, empowerment coach, and self-defense expert Jenn Cassetta will share important tips and strategies for staying safe. Equipped with her 3rd degree black belt in HapKiDo, Master's degree in nutrition, and health coaching certification, Cassetta has worked with numerous blue-chip companies and tens of thousands of women to help them feel strong, safe and powerful from the streets to the boardroom.

A partnership announcement with LatinUS Beauty (Lu). With a focus on serving Latinas, and a mission to make all women feel empowered, confident and beautiful, Lu's products have a wide appeal. CEO Carol Teter and Brand Co-Founder Cesar Alejandro Jaramillo will join Myles to discuss how to identify a need and create a company to serve that need – all powerful information for current and future entrepreneurs.

The announcement of two $5,000 Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships for female college students are made possible by the ongoing generosity and support of The 7 Principles Foundation. Only attendees of the March 26 th Tea Party will be eligible to apply for these scholarships.

Myles will co-host the Tea Party with President of The Sister Accord® at The Ohio State University, Tiana Frierson. The Founder of the chapter, Jayda Rogers, and the first advisor, Ivory Levert, will both be honored for their work furthering the mission of The Sister Accord Foundation®. Through its beloved Tea Parties and the important discussions that happen there, The Sister Accord®️ aspires to change how girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other.

"This is our 24th Tea Party, and the fact that it is happening during Women's History Month makes it all the more special," said Myles. "From Jenn Cassetta's critically important safety and empowerment lessons, to supporting female students with new scholarships, to the insights from the amazing leaders of Lu, to the way we will use technology throughout the day, it will be an event filled with inspiration, learning and fun. And, I am absolutely thrilled to have my friend and 2015 Sister Accord®️ Honoree Sheila E. join us. At this time in the world, the power of sisterhood and the ability we have to lift each other up through education and inspiration are absolutely essential."

"Organizations like The Sister Accord® Foundation are vital to our well-being. Young girls and women need a safe place to learn to love themselves and others, now more than ever. Since receiving the Leadership Award from The Sister Accord® in 2015, I am with them on their mission to reach one billion girls and women to educate and enlighten them on the power they hold," said Sheila E.

This Tea Party is made possible through the generous support of Lu and from Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Dora Anim, COO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation shared, "GCF and All-In Cincinnati are forging the path for equity and inclusive prosperity for the region. We believe that The Sister Accord's mission to empower girls and women with programming designed to inspire building strong leadership skills, pursuing entrepreneurship, and focusing on STEM/STEAM aligns perfectly with our focus. We are honored to partner with Sonia Jackson Myles and her organization."

Register Here to Attend the Tea Party: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sister-accord-foundationcelebration-of-sisterhood-virtual-tea-party-tickets-288098469277

About The Sister Accord®: A Celebration of Sisterhood Tea Party Program

The Sister Accord® Tea Party Program is a leadership development program presented by The Sister Accord® Foundation, focused on helping young women understand the importance of strong, healthy, positive relationships with other young women in their development as exceptional leaders. For more information: www.thesisteraccordfoundation.org.

