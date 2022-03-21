Akamai Technologies Completes Acquisition of Linode to Provide Businesses with a Developer-friendly and Massively Distributed Platform to Build, Run and Secure Applications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Linode. On February 15, Akamai announced an agreement for Akamai to acquire Linode in exchange for approximately $900 million.

Linode's developer-friendly cloud computing capabilities combined with Akamai's market-leading edge platform and security services will provide businesses with a massively distributed platform to build, run and secure applications.

