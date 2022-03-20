Aritz Larrea appointed as new President and CEO of Loomis AB

SOLNA, Sweden, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Loomis AB has appointed Aritz Larrea as new President and CEO of the company, effective at the latest as of 1 August 2022. Aritz is since June 2018 President of Loomis US and a member of group management. Patrik Andersson will remain as President and CEO of the company until Aritz has started his new position.

Aritz Larrea is a Spanish citizen born in 1973. He has an Executive Master in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa in Spain and long experience in senior management positions. Aritz has, among other things, been Country President for Loomis in Spain and before joining Loomis he was CEO for Grupo Segur in Spain.

Chairman Alf Göransson, says:

"Patrik Andersson has led the positioning of Loomis with a clear strategy for developing the core business but also moving up the value chain of cash management and new payment services. Aritz Larrea has as President of Loomis US showed strong leadership and great insights of the industry's challenges. With Aritz as the new President and CEO, we secure continuity in the company and a continued powerful implementation of the Loomis strategy."

Aritz Larrea, says:

"I am honored and extremely proud to have been chosen to lead Loomis. Thanks to our consistent strategy focused on growth, efficiency improvements and innovation, Loomis has transformed into a global company in the payments industry. I look forward to working with our customers, partners and employees worldwide to continue executing our strategy, thereby creating added value for all our stakeholders."

March 19, 2022

CONTACT:

Alf Göransson

Chairman of the Board

Contact: Carina Cederblad

+46 8 522 920 53

carina.cederblad@loomis.com

