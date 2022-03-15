Trinity-Infosys Applied Learning Initiative Expands to Prepare Talent for Tomorrow's Digital Workplace

- Unique collaboration to bridge the gap between liberal arts and technology skills for 500 additional new Infosys employees

HARTFORD, Conn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, today announced it is expanding its exclusive collaboration with Trinity College to prepare talent for the workplace of the future. Launched in 2018, more than 450 new Infosys employees have participated in the program, which uses applied learning educational techniques to prepare participants with liberal arts backgrounds for success in the digital workplace. Over the next three years, the Trinity-Infosys Applied Learning Initiative will be offered to at least an additional 500 new employees.

The Trinity-Infosys Applied Learning Initiative provides learning opportunities for Infosys employees through engaging with the college's faculty and alumni. The two organizations will continue to team up to co-develop content, building on Trinity College's core strengths in the liberal arts while also drawing on capabilities in technology and innovation to generate real-world case study material from Infosys.

Tan Moorthy, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said, "Our collaboration with Trinity College reflects our investment in the future, where digital technology will enable all aspects of our work lives. It's essential that tomorrow's workforce is intellectually diverse to create opportunities for innovation. Bridging the gap between liberal arts and technology through collaborations, like ours with Trinity College, is a sure step to building a workforce that encompasses varied viewpoints and creates powerful solutions to problems while generating ideas to make the world a better place. We're delighted that the initiative is expanding to include at least 500 more new Infosys employees."

Sonia Cardenas, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dean of the Faculty, and Professor of Political Science for Trinity College, noted, "To date, our collaboration with Infosys has provided a distinctive means of combining liberal arts skills with success in the digital world. In the next stage, we will extend and expand this mission, continuing to prepare the next generation of talent. Tomorrow's workplace will require people with human-centered skill sets who can leverage digital technology to design impactful experiences. We're very pleased that the expansion of this collaboration will continue to play a key role in fostering innovation and lifelong learning across industries in Hartford and Connecticut."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About Trinity College

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1823, Trinity College (www.trincoll.edu) is an independent, nonsectarian liberal arts college with more than 2,200 students from 48 states and 71 countries. It is home to the eighth-oldest chapter of Phi Beta Kappa in the United States, and it is one of the only liberal arts colleges in the country with an accredited engineering program. The faculty and alumni include recipients of the Pulitzer Prize, the MacArthur award, Guggenheims, Rockefellers, and other national academic awards. Trinity students integrate meaningful academic and leadership experience at all levels on the college's celebrated campus, in the capital city of Hartford, and in communities all over the world.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future business opportunities and growth prospects. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys