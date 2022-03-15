A New Initiative Brings TSA PreCheck® Enrollment to the Traveler

New way to enroll in TSA PreCheck kicks off at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson, MS, with more U.S. cities to follow

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, announced today the launch of a new type of TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative that simplifies the process. The initiative kicks off at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) in Jackson, Mississippi this week.

IDEMIA I&S North America is bringing TSA PreCheck enrollment to the traveler as they depart for their trip. This will facilitate better access and awareness to the many benefits of TSA PreCheck, which helps keep travelers moving through security while also improving aviation security. The initiative starts on March 17th, 2022, at JAN Airport and IDEMIA plans to unveil the TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative at other airports later this year.

"This is absolutely a game changer for enrollment efficiencies, and we are incredibly excited to roll it out this week at JAN Airport in Jackson, Mississippi," said Lisa Sullivan, SVP, Travel and Transport for IDEMIA I&S North America. "We are giving passengers greater access and flexibility, making the whole process easier, quicker, and more efficient. Passenger education is a priority for this initiative and key to its success, so we are working closely with our enrollment agents and brand ambassadors who will be stationed throughout the airport in easy-to-spot uniforms to increase awareness, encourage passengers to enroll and answer any questions."

The new enrollment initiative at JAN Airport will be tested across three operational scenarios to evaluate various locations in the airport: pre-security, post-security and in the gate area.

"This is an exciting development for TSA, the TSA PreCheck Application Program, and the traveling public. We've listened to travelers' feedback and worked with IDEMIA to make enrolling more accessible," shared Kim Jackson, Federal Security Director with the TSA for the State of Mississippi. "Once we've completed this two-week pilot, we will have a better understanding of how it can best accommodate the traveler and where it needs to be within an airport to have maximum benefit. From there, IDEMIA will work with the TSA and airports to expand this improved enrollment process to other markets in the U.S."

Beginning March 17 and running through March 28, IDEMIA enrollment teams stationed throughout JAN airport will manage mobile carts equipped to enroll passengers for TSA PreCheck in five minutes or less. Most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days.

"I am elated that Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is the first to roll out this new TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative. TSA PreCheck is an opportunity to provide the public a way to shorten their time at the airport. The goal of TSA PreCheck is to help decrease passenger wait times at security checkpoints while providing constituents and others who are traveling, the chance to advance through potentially long lines and have a successful flight," said U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

"TSA PreCheck is an outstanding program created to provide the best combination of traveler safety and incredible convenience. The enrollment initiative launching in Mississippi is aimed at growing the TSA PreCheck program. Giving Mississippi travelers the first opportunity to add enrolling in TSA PreCheck to their departure itinerary, with the benefit of being approved within 3-5 days to use by their next trip, is our honor. Thank you to IDEMIA and TSA for using our wonderful state and incredible residents for this launch," said Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-04).

"As travel ramps up in a post-pandemic America, increasing enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program will help make air travel more secure and more efficient for travelers. I'm excited to see this new TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative launched from Mississippi, and look forward to seeing its successful implementation in other states," said U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde of Mississippi, who serves on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.

"TSA Precheck streamlines security checkpoints at airports for the many Americans who are looking forward to traveling across the country for work, vacation or to see their loved ones," said Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03), Vice Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security. "The new TSA PreCheck initiative will ensure that TSA is enrolling more people, resulting in protecting the traveling public, while making air travel easier for all Americans."

"TSA PreCheck has transformed travel for millions and benefits both traveler and airport operations," added Robert Martin, Chairman, Board of Commissioners, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. "We are excited for Jackson to be at the center of this new and important evolution of the program and look forward to supporting efforts to get more travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck."

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

