HOUSTON FRANCHISEE EXPANDS ALWAYS BEST CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF WEST HOUSTON TERRITORY

Local Entrepreneur Guido Cubellis Building on Success with Award-Winning Senior Care Services

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that franchisee Guido Cubellis is the new owner of the West Houston franchise. Always Best Care of West Houston has been serving the communities of Galleria, Westchase District, Bunker Hill, Memorial City and Spring Branch since 2011. This is the second Houston-area territory acquisition for Cubellis, who purchased Always Best Care of Greater Fort Bend County and Katy, Texas, in 2017.

"Guido came to us with an established background in healthcare administration and a desire to build a home care business for the seniors in his community," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Over the past five years, he not only succeeded in creating a strong caregiving team and office staff in Southwest Houston but also seized an opportunity to grow his business by acquiring this neighboring territory. Guido's knowledge paired with the Always Best Care business model is a dynamic duo."

A resident of Houston for over two decades, Cubellis has developed relationships with physicians, hospitals, pharmacists, social workers and senior communities through his experience in the medical field in Harris and Fort Bend Counties. Prior to joining the Always Best Care family in 2017, he worked in healthcare administration for more than 25 years and earned two master's degrees in Health Administration and Business Administration. Cubellis knows firsthand the importance of having a resource like Always Best Care. His own mother is a current client, and he watched his grandmother develop Alzheimer's and his father have a stroke, leading both to need caregivers.

"Always Best Care combines national strength and standards with local accessibility and personal service," said Cubellis. "Our goal is to join families in their journey and provide the absolute best care plan for their loved one. Our entire team has our clients' best interests at heart, and we'll ensure that exceptional service and care is provided to all family members."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of West Houston, or for a free evaluation, please call (832) 460-2000 or visit www.AlwaysBestCareWestHouston.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

