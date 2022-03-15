Ana Klein Joins Morrison as New Principal

Klein comes to Morrison after more than two decades at Sunsweet Growers Inc.

CHICO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison, a top tier business consulting firm serving clients nationwide, is thrilled to announce Ana Klein as the newest partner to join the ownership team. Klein joins the business as a principal and will lead Morrison's Business & Accounting Advisory Services effective May 1, 2022.

Before Morrison, Klein began her career at Sunsweet Growers in Yuba City, California in August of 1999. Klein started as the Finance Manager and rose through the ranks to become the youngest and first female Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Sunsweet Growers. For the past 16 years she has held the title of Vice President/CFO, and has been instrumental in growing the cooperative's operations in Chile, including managing finance and grower relations,

After previously working with Brent Morrison, founder and principal of Morrison, at the beginning of her career at Sunsweet Growers, Klein was delighted when the opportunity arose to work with him once more and join the talented team he has built at Morrison. In addition to Brent Morrison, Klein will join Toni Scott, managing principal, in ownership of the business.

"I'm looking forward to working with a team that has a strong expertise and reputation for serving clients across multiple industries, including food, agriculture, manufacturing, processing, and the non-profit sector," said Ana Klein, Principal of Morrison. "I look forward to leveraging my longtime experience in finance and accounting to holistically strengthen the organizations Morrison has the pleasure to serve."

"To have someone with Ana's impressive education and experience is imperative to the growth here at Morrison," added Brent Morrison, founder and principal at Morrison. "Ana's deep knowledge in all aspects of finance, accounting, and operations, will help meet the needs of new clients and elevate our service offerings to the next level."

Klein will be joining a high caliber team who are trusted advisors in the business consulting space. Utilizing her network and experience, Klein wants to not only make a difference in the industry, but the community she lives in.

ABOUT MORRISON

Founded in 2002, Morrison offers a robust team of professionals in three service areas: Business & Accounting Advisory, Grants, and People Solutions. With headquarters in Chico, California, they serve clients across the United States. Whether it is a temporary need, regular ongoing assistance, or a special project for which additional expertise is required, their experience with middle market organizations allows them to support clients from the start-up phase to growth and transition.

