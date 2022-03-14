UCP Merchant Medicine and Intellivisit Announce Merger

World-class AI diagnosis software merges with nation's premier healthcare consumerism consulting group

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCP Merchant Medicine and Intellivisit are pleased to announce the merger of the leading modern urgent care consulting group with the world-class Artificial Intelligence platform for episodic and chronic primary care for illnesses and injuries.

UCP Merchant Medicine: Urgent Care Reimagined (PRNewswire)

World-class AI diagnosis software merges with nation's premier healthcare consumerism consulting group

Under the UCP Merchant Medicine brand, the merged company combines the leading modern urgent care model and consumer health experience with clinical decision support and documentation artificial intelligence to optimize the care process for health systems.

The combined consulting and technology services allow healthcare providers to:

Organize their digital front door

Assist their patients in selection of the most appropriate care venue to save time and money

Provide a differential consumer experience both online and in-clinic

Increase provider and staff efficiency through:

Mr. Brandon J. Robertson, CEO, takes the helm after his seven years at UCP Merchant Medicine. He has led the development of over 135 urgent care centers for major health system clients across the country. His vision of the modern urgent care model has revolutionized on-demand healthcare and the consumer experience.

"UCP Merchant Medicine is excited to join forces with Intellivisit," said Robertson. "Integrating their Artificial Intelligence clinical decision support tools into our modern urgent care and digital first platforms establishes our clients as industry leaders. This merger will allow us to expand our capabilities at a critical point for the healthcare industry.

Drew Palin MD, Chairman of Intellivisit and now Chairman of UCP Merchant Medicine noted, "When we started to develop the Intellivisit Artificial Intelligence platform, we wanted to improve outcomes and efficiencies in the healthcare industry. UCP Merchant Medicine's vision for on-demand healthcare across both digital and traditional channels fits perfectly with our mission. We look forward to continuing to push the envelope to advance the healthcare industry."

For more information on our services, please visit ucpmm.com.

About UCP Merchant Medicine

UCP Merchant Medicine is the leading management consulting firm in urgent care, retail care, telehealth, and related on-demand consumer-driven healthcare. UCP Merchant Medicine focuses on creating a new front door to health systems and building new relationships with consumers. UCP Merchant Medicine provides health systems and medical groups a full-service, turn-key approach to Modern Urgent Care development and performance improvement. The Modern Urgent Care performance outcomes include Net Promoter Scores of 90+, Door-to-door times of 35 minutes or less, and EBITDA margins of 30%+ which can be deployed in 11 months from start to first site opening.

About Intellivisit

Intellivisit was founded in 2016. Intellivisit has developed a platform of core technologies that leverage dynamic, symptom-specific inputs from patients and cutting-edge machine learning systems to create decision support and recommendations for clinicians and caregivers. Our AI system has over 220 million data points, covers 40,000 symptoms, 4,000 diagnoses, 7,000 medications, and 3,000 lab images and tests. All of this is backed by over 37,000 hours of physician curated data.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UCP Merchant Medicine