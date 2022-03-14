Seamlessly integrate workflows with Seqster's new Web SDK, Mobile SDK and FHIR API on the HIPAA and FDA compliant Operating System

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster"), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, announced today at HIMSS 2022 it has launched its Seqster Developer Portal, allowing pharma sponsors, contract research organizations, and healthcare enterprises to integrate with its patient data retrieval and delivery system seamlessly.

Seqster Launches Developer Portal Delivering Longitudinal Health Data and Patient Engagement Directly Into Life Science Enterprise Workflows (PRNewswire)

Key Features of Seqster's Partner API include:

Interactive API Reference section, allowing users to demo our API endpoints in real time with testable endpoints and one-click copyable code samples

Editable, interactive code samples available in 6 of the most popular programming languages, including HTTP (Curl), .NET (C#), Java, PHP, Python, Ruby, and TypeScript

Ability to export and download our Partner SDK in 15 formats, including Postman™ collections, OpenAPI (JSON, YAML), RAML, WADL, and WSDL

"With the Seqster developer portal, pharma, life science, and healthcare enterprise clients can automate longitudinal health data collection for patients throughout their health journey- from pre-diagnosis, diagnosis and treatment, to study participation- as well as continuous long-term monitoring for outcomes research and longitudinal observation," said Ardy Arianpour, Seqster CEO & Co-Founder. "The portal delivers health data in a readily-consumable format, allowing developers to rapidly integrate Seqster's SDKs and APIs into their enterprise workflows."

Pharma, Life Science and Healthcare Information Technology Teams can now enroll at: https://developer.seqster.com .

Clients can easily integrate the web portals used by their clinical research teams with a white-label branded instance of Seqster's Research Portal through Single Sign-On (SSO) included in Seqster's OAuth2-compliant Partner API.

Enterprises that already offer mobile apps for patient engagement and clinical trials participation can add Seqster's Mobile SDK as a plug-in library to their iPhone® and Android™ software development environments. The Mobile SDK documentation on the new Developer Portal includes:

Mobile SDK documentation using the latest documentation standards

Documentation and samples for both iOS and Android formats.

Well-formatted, readable code samples, copyable with one click

Detailed walkthroughs providing start to finish integration instructions

Seqster's product suite has been integrated into decentralized trials, clinical studies, patient registries, and patient engagement platforms for Takeda Pharmaceuticals, United BioSource (UBC), National Pancreas Foundation (NPF). Seqster achieves a faster, more efficient and robust clinical trial for our clients, saving them both time and expense of retrieving traditional scanned medical records from individual providers. The patient experience includes a lifetime of health data, all in one place, retrieved as quickly and seamlessly as their mobile banking apps, which leads to higher compliance, lower attrition, longer streams of continuous data and repeat engagement for future trials.

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seqster