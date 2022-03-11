Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.