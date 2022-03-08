Grant recipients already are working toward GIENC's mission of advancing education, employment, and life-enrichment opportunities in its service area.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) Commits $1 Million in 2022 to Local and Regional Community Partners

DURHAM, N.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) has announced it will award $1 million in grants this year to various community service organizations throughout eastern North Carolina, including three county school systems.

GIENC's funding will provide these grant recipients with more opportunities to expand their existing reach and impact. The organizations that will receive GIENC grants in 2022 include:

The Family Resource Center South Atlantic / The Carying Place / Ship Community Outreach / TheGifted Arts / A Place at the Table Café / Durham Performance Learning Center / Outer Banks Dare Challenge / Esteamed Coffee / Living With Autism / Baptists on Mission / Boys & Girls Club of North Central North Carolina / The Women's Center / AMIKids Infinity Wake County / Wings of H.O.P.E. / My Kids Club / Families Moving Forward

Funds also have been pledged to launch life enrichment initiatives focused on youth in Vance, Bertie, and Bladen County schools, with additional support being provided through the distribution of hygiene and school kits to Tier 1 county schools.

"We're excited to partner with these wonderful organizations as they continue to shape improvements within their communities," said GIENC President & CEO Christopher Hash. "These grant recipients are already driving change through successful programs that complement our employment, education, and life-enrichment initiatives here at Goodwill.

"Our goal is to provide opportunities that transform lives throughout the local and regional communities we serve. These grants will act as a mission multiplier, providing needed resources to organizations and allowing them to expand their scope of service for the various populations they serve."

Hash said GIENC continues to explore innovative ways to partner with organizations to ensure ongoing and sustainable progress in combating homelessness, food insecurity, addiction, human-trafficking, poverty, healthcare disparities, and barriers to employment and education.

"As a broker of conversations, our goal is to ensure that we create opportunities for meaningful discussion, process-driven solutions, and quick strategic implementation," said Hash. "Those in need are often unable to wait for assistance. By partnering with other service organizations, we increase the scope of our outreach efforts while greatly enhancing our ability to serve others as needs arise."

About Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC)

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc. (GIENC®) is a Durham-based tax-exempt organization, focusing on employment, education, and life-enrichment opportunities in 51 counties within the Triangle, Sandhills, and greater Eastern North Carolina. GIENC is affiliated with Goodwill Industries International, Inc. (GII), a network of 155 community-based Goodwills throughout the United States and Canada. To donate or learn more information about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org.

