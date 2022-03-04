Spirit Airlines Announces Additional Pilot & Flight Attendant Crew Bases in Miami & Atlanta

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the addition of new Pilot and Flight Attendant bases at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) for a total of nine crew bases across the network as the airline continues to add new planes and new airports. The crew bases are projected to initially open this summer once advance preparations are finalized. Spirit expects to locate more than 100 Pilots and more than 200 Flight Attendants at each base initially, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow later in the year.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Crew Bases, also known as Home Bases, are the various airport stations where commercial Pilots and Flight Attendants normally begin and end their duty periods. The new bases will complement Spirit's existing crew bases in Atlantic City (ACY), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO).

Spirit's presence at MIA started in October 2021 with service to nine destinations and grew to a total of 30 nonstop domestic and international routes in January 2022. Spirit's big entrance at MIA made it the second largest carrier at the airport. At ATL, Spirit currently ranks as the third largest carrier for number of Guests flown and operates nonstop flights to 19 destinations.

"We're always evaluating our network to find opportunities to improve our operational performance as our flight options continue to expand, and these new crew bases are reasons to celebrate because our Guests, Team Members and communities all win," said John Bendoraitis, Spirit Airline's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We're adding jobs and increasing staffing at stations with a high concentration of flight activity; we will have better access to large metropolitan centers for talent recruitment; and Spirit Team Members gain attractive new home base options and additional commuting opportunities."

"We proudly welcome this significant expansion of jobs by Spirit Airlines at MIA," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "As MIA's second-busiest passenger airline, Spirit is a big reason why Miami-Dade County is once again welcoming record numbers of visitors to our community, and we look forward to seeing its presence continue to grow at our County's largest economic engine."

"Job creation and economic growth are among the top priorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport," said ATL general manager Balram "B" Bheodari. "Spirit's decision to expand in Atlanta is wonderful news for the City, the airline, and the Airport."

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and more. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The crew base expansion arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

upgraded cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat® Anwith ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®

Wi-Fi that allows Guests to surf the web and watch content from streaming services. Fast onboardthat allows Guests to surf the web and watch content from streaming services.

Free Spirit® loyalty program is the fastest way to earn rewards and status* Theloyalty program is the fastest way to earn rewards and status*

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Additionally, Spirit was named WalletHub's Most Affordable Airline . Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

* Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.