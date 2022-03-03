Vilcek Foundation to award $150,000 to early-career immigrant scientists in 2023 The Vilcek Foundation Prizes recognize immigrant professionals in the United States

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the Vilcek Foundation will award three Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science of $50,000 each. The Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise recognize immigrant scientists whose early-career work represents a significant contribution to their field or a demonstrable impact on science and society.

The Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise are a part of the Vilcek Foundation Prizes Program. Awarded annually since 2006, the Vilcek Foundation Prizes are awarded in biomedical science, and in a rotating category in the arts and humanities. The Vilcek Foundation Prizes recognize and celebrate the contributions of immigrants in the United States, and highlight the value of immigration for a robust society.

"The United States has long been a bastion for scientific research and discovery," says Vilcek Foundation Chairman and CEO Jan Vilcek. "Scientists have a freedom here to pursue research they are passionate about, and to collaborate with individuals from some of the world's top scientific institutions. With the Creative Promise Prizes, we aim to recognize and provide support for young, foreign-born scientists at a pivotal point in their careers."

Adds Vilcek Foundation President Rick Kinsel, "We owe a debt to immigrant scientists, and the Vilcek Foundation Prizes allow us to honor their work."

For example, Kinsel says, "The scientific advances that have had some of the most tremendous impacts over the past two years have been pioneered by immigrant scientists in the United States. Most notably, we celebrate the work of Katalin Karikó, whose dedicated research led to the development and deployment of mRNA vaccines."

To be eligible for a Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science, candidates must hold a doctoral degree and be a principal investigator with an academic institution or accredited scientific research organization. Past recipients include Ibrahim Cissé, Viviana Gradinaru, Harmit Malik, Pardis Sabeti, and Feng Zhang.

Candidates must have been born outside the United States to non-American parents, and be living and working in the United States. DACA recipients, asylees, and asylum seekers are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applicants must have been born on or after January 1, 1984. Exceptions will be made for applicants who were born on or after January 1, 1982, and experienced career interruptions due to caregiving, medical, military, or parental leave.

Applications for the Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science will be accepted through June 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Full application details and eligibility requirements are available at the Vilcek Foundation and at vilcek.org.

Individuals with questions about the application process or the Vilcek Foundation Prizes program should direct their questions to Chief Program Officer Shinnie Kim at creativepromise@vilcek.org.

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation of the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation—to honor immigrant contributions to the United States, and more broadly to foster appreciation of the arts and sciences—was inspired by the couple's respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $6.4 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and supported organizations with over $5.6 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3).

