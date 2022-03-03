Steaz Expands Highly Successful Yerba Mate Lineup with Launch of Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Unsweetened Yerba Mate

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steaz, the innovators of delicious teas and functional beverages, today announced two new Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Unsweetened Yerba Mate beverages that will be available at Whole Foods Market and key distributors nationwide in early March 2022. These unsweetened varieties are an extension of the sweetened lineup of Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Yerba Mate that hit the market last year.

Steaz is excited to announce the latest innovation of the Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate platform - Unsweetened Elderberry and Unsweetened Half & Half Yerba Mate! No Sugar, No Sweeteners, but the same category-leading caffeine levels, antioxidant Vitamin C, and deliciousness of the current lineup. (PRNewswire)

Introducing Unsweetened Yerba Mate

Steaz is a forerunner in developing healthy and holistic beverages that deliver on the promise of goodness for people and our planet, continuously innovating to meet today's consumer's needs. With Yerba Mate continuing to grow in popularity -up 21% in dollar sales in the latest 52 weeks according to SPINs Total Retail as of November 2021, -there is still a gap in options for consumers concerned with sugar content. According to a recent Numerator Survey of Yerba Mate shoppers, 80% are concerned or very concerned with sugar content in their drinks and 69% of the current category leader's shoppers wish there were more unsweetened options available.

"Steaz Unsweetened Yerba Mate is exactly what consumers are looking for," says Ron Greene, CEO of Nova Naturals.

"Steaz Unsweetened Yerba Mate allows the Steaz brand to continue to excite and delight our core consumers while delivering on needs that are not yet met, positioning us to be a key player in the category."

Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Unsweetened Yerba Mate is an expansion on the latest innovation for Steaz, a sweetened brewed Yerba Mate. Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Unsweetened Yerba Mate boasts the highest level of caffeine in the category with 165mg in every can, sourced from organic Coffeeberry® Fruit and Yerba Mate, making it a preferable, plant-based replacement to conventional energy drinks. Also, containing 10% daily value of Vitamin C per can and with zero sugar, no added sweeteners, and only ten calories, Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Unsweetened Yerba Mate is the perfect guiltless way to revitalize your mind, body, and soul. The two new, unsweetened flavors encased in stand-out, black packaging with pops of neon, vibrant colors include:

Unsweetened Elderberry - A perfect balance of sweet and tart berry flavors with Yerba Mate undertones

Unsweetened Half & Half - Fresh, crisp lemon combined with earthy Yerba Mate flavor

Adding this extension to Steaz's current yerba mate, alongside the highly successful sweetened Yerba Mate, Steaz continues to deliver on functionality and flavor and truly have an option for everyone.

"Our Steaz Yerba Mate is extremely innovative in the space and is evolving our Steaz brand to better meet our consumers needs. Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Unsweetened Yerba Mate allows us to accelerate, reach, and impact our core consumers who love yerba mate but want something without all the sugar," continued Greene.

Expanding Distribution

Steaz is showing strong distribution wins expanding through natural and conventional accounts nationwide. Since launching its sweetened Yerba Mate exclusivity at Whole Foods in 2021, Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Yerba Mate has expanded distribution through key natural and speciality accounts such as: Earth Fare Markets, Healthy Edge Retail Group, Green Acres, Plum Market, and Olivers Market. Steaz is also available online, direct-to-consumer through Amazon and Instacart.

In addition to this success, Steaz is proud to announce all four existing sweetened Yerba Mate flavors will be available at long-time retailer Sprouts in March.

"We are beyond excited to expand our Steaz offerings and build upon this partnership with Sprouts", shared Greene.

About Steaz

Steaz is the way tea is supposed to be. With a history of making delicious teas, Steaz's improved line of Antioxidant Brew® beverages continue the great taste tradition combined with the functionality to fit your lifestyle. More than 15 years ago, Steaz was founded from a belief that every sip of our Steaz Antioxidant Brew® makes a difference, for people and our planet. Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Tea and Steaz Antioxidant Brew® Yerba Mate can meet you wherever you are in your day. Every Steaz Antioxidant Brew® is made with Fair Trade, Non-GMO and certified organic ingredients. Steaz is also a proud partner of 1% for the Planet and is donating 1% of Steaz's revenue toward the greater good. No matter which Steaz Antioxidant Brew® you choose, you'll know it's good for your mind, body and soul. To learn more, visit drinksteaz.com, or connect with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marisah Hernandez

Nova Naturals

562-922-3873

marisah.hernandez@nova-natural.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nova Naturals