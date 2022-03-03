QuHarrison Terry Co-Hosts CNBC's New Primetime Series "No Retreat: Business Bootcamp" Premiering March 8 at 9pm CST

MADISON, Wis., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry announces his involvement as co-host on CNBC's new primetime series, "No Retreat: Business Bootcamp", which premieres on Tuesday, March 8 at 9pm CST.

The series centers around the philosophy of Joe De Sena and is materialized in his off-the-grid, elite Vermont training facility known as "The Farm". The former Wall Street broker turned serial entrepreneur and creator of the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand Spartan, Joe challenges businesses with grueling, near-impossible physical and mental tasks to improve communication, galvanize teamwork, and ultimately help them emerge more resilient than ever.

Each episode features a different business with unique problems relating to financial failure, toxic workplace environments, and blurry company missions. On The Farm, the businesses undergo specifically tailored, often unorthodox, tasks and obstacles in order to identify weak links, help teams understand and overcome fear and failure, and teach mental (and physical) survival — all while highlighting business priorities and purpose.

Joe's hardcore, no-nonsense approach is hedged by his two co-hosts, QuHarrison Terry and Dr. Lara Pence, who are there to round out the universal guidance needed to fix the underlying problems these businesses face.

Entrepreneur & Growth Marketer QuHarrison Terry relays every experience on "The Farm" to a lesson in business and marketing, ultimately ensuring that the physical challenges the teams endure and overcome are translated into the mental models necessary for their businesses to thrive.

Clinical Psychologist & Performance Coach Dr. Lara Pence digs into the minds of the business owners and team members to unearth and resolve the mental barriers that landed them on The Farm in the first place.

If these companies can survive Joe and The Farm, they will emerge stronger with a clear plan to achieve success.

"No Retreat: Business Bootcamp" premieres this Tuesday, March 8 on CNBC at 9pm CST.

