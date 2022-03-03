Public Wise Releases Gerrymandering Research Series Ahead of 2022 Midterms

Three-part series is designed to give grassroots organizations, activists and voters the tools to understand the complex gerrymandering process

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Wise, a voting rights organization fighting for a government that works for all, released a three part series on gerrymandering today. The series explores the history of gerrymandering, the different types of redistricting, and the political implications of gerrymandering, particularly in the 2022 midterms.

Gerrymandering, the manipulation of district lines to benefit a particular political party or community, has been a part of the American political tradition for over 200 years. The series closely examines the 2021 and 2022 gerrymandering process and discusses how the most updated maps will determine control of state legislatures and Congress. It also explores the short and long-term implications of gerrymandering and the possibility of redistricting reform.

"Gerrymandering is a complex process that can often seem inaccessible to most Americans. This series is designed to give grassroots organizations and voters the tools to understand the impact of redistricting and the pivotal role gerrymandering will play in the 2022 midterm elections. Public Wise believes that understanding the realities of our political landscape is key to creating evidence-based strategies to achieve a more equitable democracy," said Dr. Jessica Kalbfeld, Research Director of Public Wise.

"With Congress unable to pass critical gerrymandering reforms like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act, partisan gerrymandering will majorly shift midterm election outcomes and disenfranchise millions of Americans, particularly communities of color," said Christina Baal-Owens, Executive Director of Public Wise.

You can access the three-part series below:

About Public Wise



Persistent and unyielding in our commitment to a just multiracial democracy, Public Wise fights to secure a government that reflects the will and protects the rights of the people.

We accomplish this through education, research, organizing, funding, and partnerships that support more voting and more equitable representation.

