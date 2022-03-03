Public Allies Selects Aria Florant, Alumna Class of 2012 and Co-Founder of Liberation Ventures, to its National Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Allies, a national nonprofit whose mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it, is honored to announce the appointment of Aria Florant to its national Board of Directors. Ms. Florant is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Liberation Ventures, a new philanthropic and field-building organization fueling the US Black-led movement for racial repair. Aria is a Public Allies alumna from the Class of 2012, and received a BA from Stanford University, an MBA from The Wharton School, and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School.

There has never been a greater need for the kind of grassroots, multiracial leadership that Public Allies engenders.

"Through her fearless and visionary leadership, Aria embodies the mission of Public Allies. She has worked across sectors while rooted in the values of equity and justice," says Jaime E. Uzeta, CEO of Public Allies. "As an alumna, Aria is part of a dynamic, nationwide network of leaders who are helping to reshape and make our country's institutions more equitable. We are honored to have her voice and perspective on our board."

Prior to Liberation Ventures, Ms. Florant served public and social sector clients at McKinsey & Company, and helped develop the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility. She was also an organizer in East Palo Alto, California, focusing on youth development and civic engagement. In 2017, she helped launch the inaugural round of programs at the Obama Foundation.

"Public Allies was a transformational experience for me, and I am thrilled to be able to support the organization and its mission," says Aria Florant. "It's where I learned that partnership across lines of difference is how sustainable social change happens, and that philosophy continues to guide my work in an incredibly meaningful way. There has never been a greater need for the kind of grassroots, multiracial leadership that Public Allies engenders."

Through its current $75M Racial Equity Fundraising Campaign , Public Allies continues to steadily and profoundly reimagine systems and transform the lives of individuals and communities nationwide through our premiere apprenticeship program, alumni activation, and other programming. For 30 years, Public Allies has been identifying and developing leadership talent from the fortitudes of the margins of America. They have planted seeds in the form of equity-centered leaders in local communities nationwide who are committed to helping our country more fully realize its ideals of equality and justice.

About Public Allies



Public Allies is a 501c3 national nonprofit committed to advancing social justice and racial equity by engaging and activating the leadership of all people. Our mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it. Since 1992, we have helped thousands of underrepresented leaders serve our country, get on successful pathways to higher education and careers, and bring communities together to work for the common good. We have established programs and an organizational model of inclusiveness that recognizes and leverages the diversity of perspectives and experiences that each person has to contribute. This includes an AmeriCorps program that Public Allies operates in 22 communities nationwide.

