LEADER BANK CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW 20-DAY LOAN CLOSING GUARANTEE

ARLINGTON, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank, N.A. is excited to continue a yearlong celebration of the Bank's 20th anniversary with the launch of the Purchase Pass Program 20-day closing guarantee, the Bank's new Building Interest ­podcast, and a new logo commemorating two decades of serving Greater Boston as one of the region's leading community financial institutions.

"As we reflect on Leader Bank's 20th anniversary, we want to thank all those who have paved the way for us to reach this milestone – our founders, Board of Directors, amazing clients, and best-in-class team members," said Sushil K. Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. "Constant innovation of our products and services to find the best banking solutions for our clients has driven two decades of unprecedented growth at the Bank and will remain an integral part of our mission moving forward."

In this spirit of continuous innovation and in honor of the Bank's 20th anniversary, Leader Bank is proud to introduce the Purchase Pass Program 20-day closing guarantee – the best way for our clients to ensure a quick closing on their new home. With the Purchase Pass Program Leader Bank provides a fully underwritten commitment to lend, a 20-day closing guarantee, and for qualified clients an optional 90-day "Lock and Shop" special allowing them to lock in an interest rate while shopping for a new home!

Leader Bank will also be launching a new podcast, Building Interest, on March 8 which will feature discussions of day-to-day banking and lending topics relevant to both our clients and team members. Among the podcast's first guests are Leader Bank Chairman and CEO Sushil K. Tuli, President Jay Tuli, and Senior Vice President of Residential Lending Sales Sean Valiton. Building Interest will be available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Play.

At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets and seven team members. In the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in Massachusetts with more than $3 billion in assets and over 400 team members. To celebrate these two decades of extraordinary growth and success, Leader Bank has unveiled a special 20th anniversary logo to be used throughout 2022. The Bank plans to offer special events and promotions for our clients and team members as well as partner with charities throughout the year in honor of this special anniversary.

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

