Karma and Luck serving communities through philanthropy

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma and Luck, an international, spirit-centered lifestyle brand inspired by timeless traditions, believes in supporting good causes in Southern Nevada and beyond. The growing Las Vegas-based company recently announced that 2021 was a record year for sharing its good fortune.

Karma and Luck's longest charitable partnership is with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada. For every Feng Shui Tree sold, Karma and Luck donates a portion of the proceeds to help the nonprofit grant wishes for local children with life-threatening conditions. To date, the company has donated almost $25,000, including $16,487 in 2021.

Karma and Luck also helps local food bank Three Square fight hunger throughout Southern Nevada. Every Karma and Luck Red String Protection bracelet sold provides three meals to feed the hungry in Southern Nevada. Karma and Luck donated $14,717 to Three Square in 2021.

During 2021, Karma and Luck helped more than 32,000 local children and families through these two community partnerships.

Additional philanthropic efforts include Karma and Luck employees coming together last October to support The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Southern Nevada.

For Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, Karma and Luck turned their attention to the environment and donated $1 to reforestation for every order made that day. This resulted in more than 4,000 mangrove trees being planted in a dedicated plot in Madagascar. These trees will remove over 2.7 million pounds of CO2 over their lifetime, the company reported.

According to Karma and Luck founder and CEO Vladi Bergman, "Acting responsibly and giving back is ingrained in everything we do and is how we drive sustainable business that makes a genuine and positive impact for our customers, employees and communities."

Karma and Luck was founded to connect cultures through fair trade and beautiful, handmade products featuring symbols of peace, kindness, and protection. Every Karma and Luck piece is designed to bring good fortune to your home and to surround you with protective energy wherever you go.

In 2021, Karma and Luck was named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Karma and Luck currently has 9 retail locations in Las Vegas and Houston, with new brick-and-mortar experiences coming soon to New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Learn more at www.karmaandluck.com or on Instagram at @karmaandluck.

