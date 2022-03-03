INTEGRATED SERVICES FOR BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SELECTED BY AETNA BETTER HEALTH OF OHIO TO SERVE CHILDREN WITH INTENSE BEHAVORIAL HEALTH NEEDS

NELSONVILLE, Ohio, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH) announced today they have been selected by Aetna Better Health of Ohio to serve as a Care Management Entity (CME) to build local systems of care for OhioRISE (Resilience through Integrated Systems and Excellence) in 19 Ohio counties. OhioRISE is the state's first highly integrated care program for youth with complex behavioral health and multi-system needs.

"As a regional provider, ISBH will help children and families access much-needed mental health care and navigate complex systems, all coordinated locally, right in their hometown," said Samantha Shafer, LISW-S, CEO of ISBH. "We will serve as a trusted point of contact for families and provide resources for managing day-to-day behavioral health and family support services."

The state is granting ISBH with two grants to assist with startup costs.

$1 million for Athens , Fayette , Gallia , Jackson , Highland , Hocking , Meigs , Pickaway , Pike , Ross and Vinton counties

$930,000 for Coshocton , Fairfield , Guernsey , Morgan , Muskingum , Noble , Perry and Washington counties.

CME grants ensure each region statewide is prepared to serve children on day one when OhioRISE launches later this year. Grants will be used to expand workforce capacity and to develop a highly connected IT infrastructure.

OhioRISE will be available to youth under age 21 who are Medicaid-eligible and meet OhioRISE eligibility criteria. The OhioRISE program was jointly developed and will be governed by the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM), the Governor's Office of Children's Initiatives, and the Ohio Family and Children First Cabinet Council. For more information, visit the OhioRISE webpage at https://managedcare.medicaid.ohio.gov/managed-care/ohiorise.

Integrated Services for Behavioral Health is a community-minded, forward-thinking behavioral health organization helping people along the road to health and well-being. We meet people in their homes and communities and help connect them to the resources they need on the path to well-being. We work with local partners to promote healthy people and strong communities through a comprehensive array of behavioral health and other services.

