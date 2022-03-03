Imperial Capital Acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Winsert, LLC on its sale to Altus Capital Partners

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Capital, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Winsert, LLC ("Winsert" or the "Company"), a global advanced and recognized manufacturer of critical metal parts for Fortune 500 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, on its sale to Altus Capital Partners. In alignment with Altus Capital Partners' investment strategy, the firm, along with Winsert's senior management team completed this investment as Winsert represents a specialty materials platform that Altus can support its growth plans through expansion into various end markets organically and through acquisitions of complementary niche players. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Imperial Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Imperial Capital, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We feel pleased to have assisted Winsert in finding a great partner that understands their unique value proposition and will help support their next phase of growth and success"

Serving the trucking, transportation, infrastructure, power generation, and aerospace sectors, Winsert is headquartered in Marinette, Wisconsin, and has a 45+ year history of operational excellence that utilizes a synergistic approach between its expertise in materials development and its full-service manufacturing capabilities. Winsert's portfolio of corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant and high-temperature alloys are designed for various applications within internal combustion engines, power generation, emissions controls, and industrial valves. The Company has a proven track record of successfully commercializing its proprietary materials taking them from the development phase to large long-term production programs. Winsert's experienced management team will remain unchanged.

Trisha Lemery, Winsert's President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Altus Capital Partners to accelerate growth and create additional value for our customers. Combining our history, assets, and people with the investment and energy of Altus Capital Partners gives all of us at Winsert a great feeling of optimism for the future."

Greg L. Greenberg, Senior Partner of Altus Capital Partners, commented, "Altus is very pleased to partner with the Winsert management team in acquiring a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of specialty alloy materials. We recognize and value management's capabilities in our partnership to grow and continue to strengthen the company's industry position and end-market diversification."

Heidi Goldstein, Partner of Altus Capital Partners, said, "We are very fortunate to partner with the Winsert team and its talented employees to continue to drive strong sales well into the future."

"This transaction demonstrates Imperial Capital's expertise across various industries and our Industrial group's knowledge and extensive relationships at all levels of the Advanced Manufacturing sector," said John E. Mack III, Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Imperial Capital. The Head of the Industrial Group Kevin Frisch added, "We feel pleased to have assisted Winsert in finding a great partner that understands their unique value proposition and will help support their next phase of growth and success."

About Winsert

Winsert LLC based in Marinette, Wisconsin is a leading manufacturer and global provider of innovative alloy solutions. Winsert provides corrosion resistant, wear-resistant and high-temperature alloys for various applications within internal combustion engines, aerospace, emission controls, industrial valves, and food processing. For more information on Winsert, please visit www.winsert.com

About Altus Capital Partners

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market niche-manufacturing businesses. Our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com/

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Tigist Gessesse

Corporate Finance Manager

(310) 246-3605

tgessesse@imperialcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imperial Capital, LLC