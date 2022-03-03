hireEZ Welcomes New Leadership to Support Their Mission of Bringing Jobs to People with Outbound Recruiting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ, the leading AI-powered outbound recruiting talent platform, today announced the addition of two new executives as the company looks to accelerate its leadership in outbound recruiting, invest further in product innovation, expand operations and scale the team globally. To support these initiatives, Arthur Stein has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer and Mike Poarch has joined as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Earlier this year, we launched a massive rebranding effort from Hiretual to hireEZ as part of our commitment to making outbound recruiting easy," said Steven Jiang, Founder & CEO at hireEZ."That was just the first of many changes that we have planned to invest further in our platform and our people. With their leadership and experience, Arthur and Mike will lead key initiatives within the company to help our organization continue to grow while delivering an exceptional experience for our customers."

Prior to joining hireEZ as the Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Stein held several leadership positions at companies including Sauce Labs, GCA and J.P. Morgan. "I am thrilled to join the ambitious hireEZ team and to support the next phase of our high growth trajectory, accelerated by the recent $26 million funding round led by Conductive Ventures," said Stein."This is a pivotal time for hireEZ. With our focus on constant improvement and disruption of the status quo, I am confident that we will execute on our goals."

As the new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Poarch brings with him 20+ years of experience leading enterprise sales teams - most recently as the SVP of Global Sales at OneSource Virtual. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to join hireEZ," said Poarch. "It's clear that enterprises need to make the shift from inbound to outbound recruiting to remain successful and it's exciting to be part of an organization that is leading the way."

"We are very fortunate to have Arthur and Mike join our team," said Jiang. "With their additional leadership and experience, hireEZ is now better positioned to navigate this unprecedented time of rapid growth as more recruiting teams turn to us to help them proactively bring jobs to people and give them the tools they need to succeed."

About hireEZ

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 750M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com .

