Evogene to Attend the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference in Dana Point California Between March 13-15, 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, today announced that it will present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference being held both virtually and in-person in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.

The conference will feature on-demand online and live presentations from companies across a variety of sectors, one-on-one and small group meetings, industry panels, and fireside chats. Past conferences have drawn thousands of attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net-worth investors.

Evogene's CEO, Ofer Haviv will participate in a live, in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, March 15 at 12pm PT. Furthermore, Mr. Haviv, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the days of the conference.

Investors that wish to meet in-person with Mr. Haviv, are welcome to coordinate the meeting via their Roth representatives. Alternatively, investors may contact Evogene's investor relations team which will coordinate either a face-to-face meeting with the CEO at the conference or alternatively a virtual meeting in the weeks following.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

