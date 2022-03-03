Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) announces the acquisition of Lake Tahoe Distilling and Elemental Spirits, effectively entering the $80.43 billion craft spirit market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Arts Research (EARI) announces the acquisition of Lake Tahoe Distilling and Elemental Spirits, which effectively positions the group in the hand-crafted spirit industry estimated to reach $80.43 billion by 2025 in market size. Adding these spirit brands to the White Rhino Vodka lineup, gives consumers the option to mix unique cocktails with several permutations. The EARI Beverage Group is well on the way to becoming the gold standard of multi-brand and omni channel beverages. The group intends to take advantage of the synergies and economies of scale created with Lake Tahoe Distilling, commencing with the production White Rhino Vodka. Elemental Spirits is a range of Handcrafted Bitters & Hydrosols, grown from seed to bottle. With variants like Lavendahhhhh, Qi-Li, Sage Advice, Sun-Kissed Cocktail and Blessed to be Basil bitters, the potential cocktail permutations are limitless. With Kat Valentina and Jeff VanHee onboard, we now have the organizational competence in distilling and mixology to build a collaborative community of products and innovative approaches to the cocktail and spirits world. Kat has a background in Planetary Herbology and a lifetime of service behind bars and in restaurants. Combining both paths, medicinal mixology was born, moving the cocktail community forward into the realm of conscious imbibing. Jeff is a Master Distiller of 13 years, winning many awards for his whiskey, gin and rum.

ABOUT THE CRAFT SPIRIT MARKET

The craft spirits market is projected to grow, witnessing a CAGR of 18.87% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Value share is expected to reach double-digits by 2024. Juniper spirit to post the greatest growth over the forecast period. In 2020, craft gin only possessed a 9% share of the total US craft spirits market, but the category is forecasted to register a CAGR of +23% from 2020 to 2025. This compares to a +2% CAGR for total gin in the U.S. over the same period. Grand View Research recently reported that the global craft spirits market size is expected to reach $80.43 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%.

ABOUT LAKE TAHOE DISTILLING AND ELEMENTAL SPIRITS

Produces exceptional organic, non-GMO craft spirits and blending botanicals based in plant medicine into the craft spirits world. Elemental Spirits grows most of the herbs that are included in the bitters to create a clean mixture of herbs & high-quality spirits. Used directly as medicine, or busy balancing out the edge of a cocktail, the Elemental portfolio offers a unique approach to traditional bitters.

ABOUT EARI:

The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with brands in the hand crafted spirit and functional drinks categories. In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.

Company Websites

www.earigroup.com, www.betta4ubrands.com, www.drinkfury.com

www.whiterhinovodka.com, www.neosuperwater.com

www.foodytv.com, http://zegen.com.ph/, https://bellcitybrewing.com/

https://laketahoedistilling.com/, https://4elementalspirits.com/

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Entertainment Arts Research, Inc.