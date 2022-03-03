Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

As Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies, Access Insights from The Conference Board on the Economy and Business

Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, insights from The Conference Board shed light on what the latest developments mean for the state and trajectory of the economy and business environment. Media can access the daily commentary and analysis here.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)
(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)(PRNewswire)

In addition, thought leaders of The Conference Board are available for comment. See below for a selection of the latest thought leadership:

The Economy

Public Policy

  • Policy Brief: Nuclear Escalation
    Russia's nuclear escalation, while dangerous and very destabilizing, does provide several important opportunities for the US Administration in this crisis, as detailed in a Policy Brief by the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED).
  • Webcast (and Recap): What Does the Invasion Mean for Business?
    On February 23—hours before the invasion began—The Conference Board held a webcast to break down the economic, policy, and business implications of this crisis. The conversation featured Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED). Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board, moderated the conversation.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Human Capital

Marketing & Communications

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-crisis-in-ukraine-intensifies-access-insights-from-the-conference-board-on-the-economy-and-business-301495324.html

SOURCE The Conference Board

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.