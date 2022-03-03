ATTACHMENT TAKES THE GUESSWORK OUT OF SEWING EMBELLISHMENTS

World's First of Its Kind Pairs with a Machine that is Serious About Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embellishing and finishing sewing projects has never been easier with the new creative™ Embellishment Attachment that pairs with the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 AI-enabled sewing machine. The PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 embellishment attachment, was designed to enhance any embroidery design. The attachment was crafted to fully integrate and complement the design lines of the machine, creating a functional, yet beautiful work of art on its own.

This PFAFF® EXCLUSIVE is the world's first attachment of its kind in the home embroidery market.

The attachment allows the sewist to embroider ribbon, beads, yarn, or cording directly, precisely, and in all directions, while simultaneously guiding the material into place–all with the touch of a button.

Drew Fiorenza, General Manager, Sewing & Home Essentials, SVP Worldwide, says this new product brings new meaning to the word "ease" for the home sewist, "This machine and its attachments and software platforms are second to none when it comes to technology and ease of use. PFAFF® is delivering an incomparable product that will add so much simplicity and efficiency to the sewist's life. The technology, which we once thought impossible, has been brought to life with PFAFF® creative icon™ 2.

There are more than 250 designs available and included with the attachment. The sewist can also find designs in mySewnet™ PLATINUM Library, an add-on embroidery subscription-based software to further enhance creativity.

The PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 is the first sewing machine to be engineered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to perform and evolve in response to the sewist—to what and how they sew. In true AI fashion, the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 is set up to continually chase perfection, getting smarter with each task, in bold, new ways. It eagerly awaits the sewist's voice commands and imagination. It is one of the most technologically advanced machines in the industry. Compatible with Alexa, other voice assistants, and mySewnet™ apps, the machine can update functions, download templates, transfer designs between devices, and more. With speech and presser foot recognition, stitch prediction, hands-free commands, and an active Virtual Sewing Assistant on the digital screen, this machine will lead sewing into a new high-tech era.

To learn more about the creative™ Embellishment Attachment or the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 please visit www.pfaff.com.

ABOUT PFAFF®

With a celebrated history of superior design and engineering, PFAFF® sewing machines are the world's premier precision machines that sewists aspire to own. The PFAFF® brand has more than 160-years of sewing heritage focused on the continued development and design of high-quality sewing and embroidery machines. Known as the perfecter of the craft, PFAFF® machines deliver precision to the most demanding sewists by offering maximum control and customization. PFAFF® machines are catalysts for passionate sewers, producing the highest quality results in all aspects of sewing.

PFAFF, CREATIVE ICON, and CREATIVE are registered trademarks of KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l. © 2022 KSIN Luxembourg II, S.a.r.l.

