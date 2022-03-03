American Homes 4 Rent Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

CALABASAS, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent") today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, as one of the nation's top employers in 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/American Homes 4 Rent) (PRNewswire)

The survey revealed 87% of employees said that the company is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. More than 90% of employees responded that they are made to feel welcome when joining the company, are given the resources and equipment to do their job and find that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"We are honored that our employees named American Homes 4 Rent a great place to work," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of American Homes 4 Rent. "We are cultivating a people-first workplace culture focused on doing the right thing for our residents, shareholders and, most importantly, one another. This recognition—based on the feedback of our team—demonstrates that our people are what make this company great."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"One of our core company values is caring about people. And that means caring for each other, first, so that we can take care of the residents we serve," said Lisa Phelps, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of American Homes 4 Rent. "Given that tomorrow is National Employee Appreciation Day, we want to thank all our employees for taking the time to participate in the Great Place to Work® survey, allowing us to earn certification as one of the nation's best workplaces. They are helping us to build a culture of trust, inclusion and belonging."

American Homes 4 Rent's employee benefits include a Tuition Reimbursement Program, Employee Stock Purchase Program and other initiatives in support of talent development, employee engagement and retention. To evaluate employee satisfaction and engagement, the company also utilizes Workday Peakon Employee Survey, through which employees can anonymously submit ongoing feedback regarding their workplace experience.

We are hiring! Visit our Careers page for job openings and read our Blog to discover how we are creating a culture of belonging through our custom diversity, equity and inclusion training program.

View our company profile on the Great Place to Work® website here.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: media@ah4r.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent