Anterix to Present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 8

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz will participate in a fireside discussion at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 8 at 4:10 PM PT at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Morgan Stanley representative. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

