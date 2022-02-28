maslansky + partners Hires Jaime Hodges, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Quantitative Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Language Strategy® firm, maslansky + partners (m+p), today announced that it has hired Jaime Hodges, PhD, as its Senior Vice President and Head of Quantitative Research. In this newly created role at maslansky + partners, Dr. Hodges will expand and strengthen m+p's quantitative offering through proprietary methods that integrate sophisticated multi-method research with the firm's deep behavioral science and linguistics expertise. Hodges brings 20 years of research consulting experience, including eight years at Phoenix Marketing International, where she last held the position of Executive Vice President; and three years at Kantar, where she held the position of Group Vice President. She will be reporting into maslansky + partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Maslansky and will drive the firm's strategic direction in quantitative methodologies, including newly-announced Persuasive Strength™ and core visual aid (CVA) optimization and development.

"Clients want more ways to quantify the advice our teams provide, so expanding our quantitative team was an obvious step. Finding the right person was a challenge. Then we met Jaime, who brings a perfect mix of deep research expertise, an academically-rigorous approach and a passion for language. She will spearhead the development, design and execution of critical behavioral science- and linguistics-aligned approaches to solve clients' most troublesome communications challenges," said Maslansky.

He continued, "Jaime is already helping us advance the state-of-the-art of Language Strategy by developing two new capabilities which we're excited to announce: core visual aid (CVA) optimization and development and Persuasive Strength™. These multi-method, academically-validated approaches will help our clients better quantify the effectiveness of their overall messages; optimize the words, phrases and proof-points that drive the most impact; and align the right elements of their message with the right audience."

Dr. Hodges brings a wealth of knowledge in, and passion for, applying research and analytics to unearth disruptive customer insights, with a track record of helping to grow some of the biggest brands in the world. She is already combining her passion and experience to integrate rigorous research principles and innovative techniques with m+p's deep knowledge and expertise in behavioral science and linguistics. These approaches help clients quantitatively assess effectiveness of a range of communications, supporting the firm's "It's not what you say, it's what they hear" philosophy. Current offerings include argument strength analysis for persuasive messaging, implicit testing and corpus analysis for naming and tagline development, and AI-assisted qualitative-quantitative hybrid approaches within the advertising development lifecycle.

"I knew that maslansky +partner's blend of strategic communications consulting with roots in behavioral science and linguistics would be the perfect fit for my background. It has been so inspiring and rewarding to develop multi-disciplinary quantitative approaches that can now further validate the importance of framing and language, and the impact it can have on business outcomes," said Dr. Hodges.

With this quantitative development and initial offerings, maslansky + partners continues to expand its client-available resources to ensure that communication development and optimization stay at the cutting edge of industry-based methodologies.

To learn more about core visual aid development and optimization, visit https://maslansky.com/core-visual-aid-testing/.

To learn more about Persuasive Strength™, visit https://maslansky.com/persuasive-strength/.

About maslanksy + partners

maslansky + partners is a language strategy firm widely recognized as a leader in communication, research, and messaging. The firm's approach is based on a simple idea: it's not what you say, it's what they hear®. Using a research- and data-driven approach, maslansky + partners helps clients find the right language to simplify the complex, build credibility amidst controversy, stand out from the crowd, and always speak in the language of their audience. For more information on maslansky + partners, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.maslansky.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

