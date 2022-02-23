Veeva Widely Recognized for Leadership and Innovation in Support of Customers and Employees

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has received broad recognition for its innovation, growth, and impact­––including its leading 'Work Anywhere' approach and pioneering a path as the first public company to convert to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Among the recent accolades, Veeva was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best-Led Companies, ranked in Fortune's Future 50 for a second year, and placed in the top 30 of its Fastest-Growing Companies list for a fifth year.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems) (PRNewswire)

"Veeva converting to a PBC was really about leadership­––it took a lot of courage. This is a Silicon Valley-based tech company, the epicenter of tech sector controlled companies that do not always do things that are shareholder responsive or provide increased accountability. Tech companies just don't do this. This is leadership," said Tim Youmans, North America Lead, EOS at Federated Hermes.

The recent honors and recognition of Veeva include:

Additional Information

Careers at Veeva: https://careers.veeva.com/

Veeva as a Public Benefit Corporation: https://www.veeva.com/pbc/

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems