IGT Delivers Industry-Leading Technology to Missouri Lottery via Three-Year Extension

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year contract extension with long-time partner, the Missouri Lottery, which extends the existing agreement until June 30, 2025.

As part of this agreement, IGT will deploy 175 new cashless GameTouch™ 28 self-service vending machines, expanding the Lottery's retailer base and allowing for a more dynamic user experience among players. IGT will also support the Lottery's launch of IGT's highly successful proprietary Cash Pop™ draw game that offers flexibility for operators and players with its easy-to-play mechanics.

"The Missouri Lottery has trusted IGT and its industry-leading innovations to help responsibly grow our sales and fund public education in the state for more than 30 years," said May Scheve Reardon, Missouri Lottery Executive Director. "Including Cash Pop in our game portfolio is the latest example of how IGT has continually guided us through the evolving lottery industry. This exciting new game will allow our players to customize their game play for personalized experiences unlike any other on the market. Additionally, expanding our retailer base with IGT's GameTouch 28 vending machines will provide more convenience to our players."

"IGT applauds the Missouri Lottery for its continued forward-looking approach to ensure its players have access to the most entertaining lottery products and games," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's cashless GameTouch vending machines and patented Cash Pop game are best-in-class solutions that draw upon our decades of industry leadership and are designed for the next generation of players. We look forward to helping the Lottery continue to maximize its funds toward public education over the next few years."

IGT has served as the primary lottery technology supplier to the Missouri Lottery since 1991. In addition to self-service lottery vending machines and Cash Pop, IGT provides the Lottery with its central system, retail terminals and equipment, instant tickets and field services.

As the lottery market leader, IGT central systems process approximately 75 percent of U.S. lottery sales. For more information about IGT's lottery business, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

