Za Group Subsidiary, NFID, Announces New Sustainable Limited-Edition Active Lifestyle Brand

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group Inc (ZAAG) announces its subsidiary NFID is ready to launch a new and first sustainable collection active lifestyle brand. NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of surf, skate, trail running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories available at www.NFID.com. ZA Group is pleased to announce the company is working with high end designers and manufacturers of sustainable products in order to release this new sustainable collection active lifestyle brand.

Furthermore, ZA Group looks to update the market in the coming days in regards to NFID and other matters as well as a new upscale acquisition & merger deal that it recently said it was working on via its social media account.

Sustainability improves the quality of our lives, protects our ecosystem and preserves natural resources for future generations" This is our first step in exploring how we can a positive impact to do our part" stated Bill Bollander. We are committed to looking at further ways to improve our systems and processes to make a difference.

About Us

ZA Group Inc. is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct to consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license or manage them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

