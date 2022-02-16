Tina Hultkvist new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina Hultkvist has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and new member of Volvo Group Executive Board. She will succeed Jan Ytterberg, who after several successful years will step down from the role as Group CFO and continue as Volvo Group senior advisor.

Tina Hultkvist, born in 1974, currently holds the position as Senior Vice President Group Reporting, Tax and Control. Her career at the Volvo Group began in 1998 where she has held many senior positions within the finance area.

Tina Hultkvist and Jan Ytterberg will take up their new positions on March 15th, 2022.

February 16th, 2022

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6.30 p.m. CET on February 16, 2022.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to about SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

