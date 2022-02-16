TALMETRIX APPOINTS YURI BROWN-CRUZAT AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER SUCCESS

CINCINNATI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talmetrix, a leading employee feedback and analytics technology company that humanizes data for organizations, today announced that Yuri Brown-Cruzat has joined the company in a newly created position, Executive Vice President of Customer Success. Talmetrix has experienced explosive growth over the last year with our suite of human capital feedback and intelligence solutions. With our pipeline of new talent intelligence solutions, Brown-Cruzat will play an integral role in bringing new products to market. Brown-Cruzat brings over 20 years of experience in human capital, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), feedback and insights and launching new products. She joins Talmetrix from Workhuman where she was responsible for building the workplace culture.

"Talmetrix has been providing solutions to help organizations better understand their workforce," explains Chris Powell, Talmetrix CEO. "As companies planned their talent and DEI strategies to develop their future workplace plans, the demand for this work has increased exponentially. In looking for candidates for this role, we wanted to better serve our customers and elevate our overall practice of customer success. We're excited to have found Yuri, given her depth of experience." Brown-Cruzat will be one of many new additions in the near future to better support Talmetrix's growing business.

Brown-Cruzat has deep experience in human capital, serving in roles and working on projects that are very similar to those that Talmetrix customers are undergoing. On her experience with data projects, Brown-Cruzat explains, "There were times I didn't feel like I was operating in truth. We were collecting data. Yet, we were more concerned with the marketing headlines, and that didn't translate to the experience of the people. That's why I'm excited to be at Talmetrix! When I first learned of Talmetrix, I resonated with the tagline – Stop Guessing and Start Knowing. After meeting the team and learning more about the tools they offer, I knew immediately that Talmetrix was my tribe."

Brown-Cruzat has worked in financial services, media and entertainment, nonprofit and ran her own DEI firm for 15 years. She has expertise in setting human capital goals, as well as, developing insights from data and dashboards to measure success. "Humanizing data is what I do," Brown-Cruzat explains. "Data doesn't serve a purpose unless we can quantify the value of people." Brown-Cruzat believes that one of the most frustrating experiences is to undergo a data study and not get any insights that can be quantified for an organization's largest asset – their people. She looks forward to working with Talmetrix customers to ensure they get the greatest value from their time and financial investment in talent intelligence solutions.

At Talmetrix, Brown-Cruzat plans to focus her first year on better connecting products to Talmetrix customers, including introducing a new service delivery model. "We have to get more prescriptive around organizational management," she explains. "It'll refine our ability to deliver to customers and ultimately help customers elevate their capabilities within the market."

About Talmetrix

Talmetrix is an employee feedback and analytics technology company that humanizes data to help organizations produce and leverage insights to improve employee and organizational performance. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Talmetrix was founded as BlackbookHR in 2008. The company services customers across the U.S., as well as global markets. For more information visit talmetrix.com.

If you would like more information on Yuri Brown-Cruzat or Talmetrix, please contact Jason Ruebel, Chief Growth Officer at jason@talmetrix.com .

