STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

STAG Industrial Logo. (PRNewsFoto/STAG Industrial, Inc.)
STAG Industrial Logo. (PRNewsFoto/STAG Industrial, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"As we enter this year of management transition, I am heartened by the continued operational excellence we are enjoying," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "I am truly proud of the team we have built and am confident that the company will be in good hands when I move to Executive Chair."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Reported $0.50 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.63 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Reported $86.2 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $94.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Achieved $0.51 of Core FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 4.1% compared to fourth quarter 2020 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.49. Generated Core FFO of $90.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $75.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.2%. Achieved $2.06 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 9.0% compared to $1.89 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Produced Cash NOI of $114.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 14.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 of $100.4 million. Produced Cash NOI of $438.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 13.5% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 of $386.0 million.
  • Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 of $87.0 million. Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $358.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.8% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 of $344.9 million.
  • Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $74.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 15.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 of $64.0 million. Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $293.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 20.5% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 of $243.8 million.
  • Acquired 35 buildings in the fourth quarter of 2021, consisting of 6.3 million square feet, for $689.5 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.0% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 5.2%.
  • Sold eight buildings in the fourth quarter of 2021, consisting of 1.1 million square feet for $112.5 million, resulting in a net gain of $62.9 million.
  • Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 96.9% on the total portfolio and 97.4% on the Operating Portfolio as of December 31, 2021.
  • Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.6 million square feet for the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 16.0% and 22.6%, respectively.
  • Experienced 77.6% Retention for 3.4 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
  • Raised net proceeds of $386.3 million of equity through a follow-on offering during the fourth quarter of 2021, inclusive of a forward component.
  • On December 13, 2021, the Company published its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2020 and 2021.
  • On January 10, 2022, it was announced that William R. Crooker, the Company's current President, is expected to be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors. Matts S. Pinard has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended December 31,




Twelve Months Ended December 31,




Metrics


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change


(in $000s, except per share data)














Net income attributable to common stockholders


$86,198


$94,649


(8.9) %


$188,175


$196,720


(4.3) %


Net income per common share — basic


$0.50


$0.63


(20.6) %


$1.15


$1.32


(12.9) %


Net income per common share — diluted


$0.50


$0.63


(20.6) %


$1.15


$1.32


(12.9) %


Cash NOI


$114,456


$100,442


14.0 %


$438,036


$385,962


13.5 %


Same Store Cash NOI (1)


$89,890


$86,965


3.4 %


$358,102


$344,928


3.8 %


Adjusted EBITDAre


$105,457


$89,721


17.5 %


$399,404


$348,260


14.7 %


Core FFO


$89,995


$75,509


19.2 %


$344,257


$288,715


19.2 %


Core FFO per share / unit — basic


$0.51


$0.49


4.1 %


$2.07


$1.90


8.9 %


Core FFO per share / unit — diluted


$0.51


$0.49


4.1 %


$2.06


$1.89


9.0 %


Cash Available for Distribution


$74,132


$64,002


15.8 %


$293,769


$243,845


20.5 %


(1)

The Same Store pool accounted for 77.3% of the total portfolio square footage as of December 31, 2021.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 35 buildings for $689.5 million with an Occupancy Rate of 94.3% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Market

Date Acquired

Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash Capitalization Rate

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate

Omaha/Council Bluffs, NE-IA

10/6/2021

99,616

2

$8,669

2.4



El Paso, TX

10/8/2021

276,360

1

27,844

6.1



St. Louis, MO

10/12/2021

121,223

1

12,991

2.8



South Bay/San Jose, CA

10/12/2021

31,172

1

11,691

11.5



Chicago, IL

10/13/2021

56,676

1

5,735

6.1



Dallas/Ft Worth, TX

10/13/2021

202,140

2

25,913

6.3



Sacramento, CA

10/25/2021

82,174

1

10,275

5.4



Detroit, MI

11/1/2021

126,720

1

18,291

9.9



Philadelphia, PA

11/3/2021

385,399

1

25,909

5.4



West Michigan, MI

11/9/2021

159,900

1

19,649

10.1



Philadelphia, PA

11/9/2021

109,504

1

8,071

1.1



Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

11/10/2021

316,636

1

30,583

5.1



Chicago, IL

11/12/2021

579,338

4

62,948

3.5



Philadelphia, PA

11/12/2021

128,959

1

26,446

10.1



Sacramento, CA

12/1/2021

67,200

1

7,721

1.1



Des Moines, IA

12/9/2021

200,957

1

22,866

5.4



Greenville/Spartanburg, SC

12/17/2021

231,626

1

31,169

15.1



Milwaukee/Madison, WI

12/17/2021

192,800

1

23,327

7.0



Sacramento, CA

12/21/2021

188,830

2

27,616

5.8



Des Moines, IA

12/23/2021

179,459

1

13,556

7.6



Philadelphia, PA

12/23/2021

589,580

1

53,790

2.8



Nashville, TN

12/23/2021

58,672

1

7,271

4.9



Westchester/S. Connecticut, CT/NY

12/23/2021

167,700

1

16,700

4.6



Washington, DC

12/28/2021

1,231,200

2

140,668

9.2



Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

12/28/2021

83,000

1

11,058

5.3



Chicago, IL

12/29/2021

102,000

1

9,742

10.2



Omaha/Council Bluffs, NE-IA

12/30/2021

178,368

1

17,888

5.8



Atlanta, GA

12/31/2021

103,720

1

11,083



Total / weighted average


6,250,929

35

$689,470

6.4

5.0%

5.2%

The chart below details the 2021 acquisition activity and Pipeline through February 16, 2022:

2021 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL


Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash Capitalization Rate

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate

Q1

1,252,323

6

$100,228

7.9

6.0%

6.4%

Q2

1,349,267

9

126,721

7.9

5.7%

6.2%

Q3

4,044,255

24

427,219

6.3

5.3%

5.7%

Q4

6,250,929

35

689,470

6.4

5.0%

5.2%

Total / weighted average

12,896,774

74

$1,343,638

6.7

5.2%

5.6%








As of February 16, 2022







Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions

1.0 million

4

$93.1 million











Pipeline

37.7 million

188

$4.1 billion




Additionally, in the fourth quarter, the Company acquired one asset under development for $28.9 million. This asset is excluded from the acquisition activity statistics above.

The chart below details the disposition activity for the year ended December 31, 2021:

2021 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY


Square Feet

Buildings

Sale Price ($000s)

Q1

483,586

4

$25,208

Q2

444,663

2

16,400

Q3

711,050

8

39,364

Q4

1,105,551

8

112,450

Total

2,744,850

22

$193,422

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended December 31, 2021:

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type

Square Feet

Lease Count

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash

Base Rent

$/SF

SL Base Rent

$/SF

Lease

Commissions

$/SF

Tenant Improvements $/SF

Cash Rent Change 

SL Rent Change

Retention


New Leases

930,605

9

3.9

$4.18

$4.22

$1.14

$0.10

17.0%

19.5%



Renewal Leases

2,644,740

21

4.2

$5.00

$5.17

$0.53

$0.16

15.8%

23.4%

77.6%


Total / weighted average

3,575,345

30

4.1

$4.79

$4.92

$0.69

$0.14

16.0%

22.6%



The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the year ended December 31, 2021:

2021 YEAR TO DATE OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type

Square Feet

Lease Count

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash

Base Rent

$/SF

SL Base Rent

$/SF

Lease

Commissions

$/SF

Tenant Improvements $/SF

Cash Rent Change 

SL Rent Change

Retention


New Leases

4,257,914

29

5.3

$4.19

$4.33

$1.30

$0.77

9.6%

14.9%



Renewal Leases

9,448,145

66

5.2

$4.64

$4.83

$0.64

$0.47

10.7%

18.6%

76.6%


Total / weighted average

13,706,059

95

5.2

$4.50

$4.67

$0.84

$0.56

10.4%

17.6%



Additionally, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, leases commenced totaling 246,086 and 385,150 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

Capital Markets Activity

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the year ended December 31, 2021:

2021 ATM ACTIVITY

Equity (1)

Shares Issued

Price per Share (Weighted Avg)

Gross Proceeds ($000s)

Net Proceeds ($000s)


Q1

680,276

$32.35

$22,005

$21,785


Q2

1,208,014

$34.95

$42,221

$41,799


Q3

3,221,712

$39.59

$127,541

$126,390


Q4

NA

$0

$0


Total / weighted average

5,110,002

$37.53

$191,766

$189,974


(1)

Excludes ATM issuances on a forward basis that were settled during the year ended December 31, 2021, which are discussed below.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, the Company sold 128,335 shares under the ATM common stock offering program at a price of $45.03 per share, or $5.8 million, and $44.58 per share net of sales agent fees.

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed a public offering of 9,200,000 shares, inclusive of 5,250,000 shares

sold upon completion of the offering and 3,950,000 shares sold on a forward basis with net proceeds of $386.3 million. On November 8, 2021, the Company settled $220.4 million in net proceeds and on December 27, 2021, partially settled the forward for net proceeds of $115.0 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company has until November 3, 2022 to settle the remaining net proceeds of $50.1 million.

As of December 31, 2021, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.0x and Liquidity was $469.4 million.

On October 26, 2021, the Company refinanced its Unsecured Credit Facility. The transaction included extending the maturity date and reducing the borrowing costs. The refinanced facility matures on October 24, 2025, with two six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions. The refinanced facility bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 0.775% based on the Company's current leverage level and debt rating. This is a reduction in pricing of 12.5 basis points compared to the Company's previous Unsecured Credit Facility.

On October 26, 2021, the Company refinanced a $150 million unsecured term loan that was set to mature in March 2022. The refinanced term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 0.85%, a reduction in pricing of 15 basis points compared to the previous term loan, and now matures on March 15, 2027. The Company entered into interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate of the new term loan at 2.15% as of April 1, 2022 through March 15, 2027.

On October 26, 2021, the Company improved pricing on its $175 million unsecured term loan E, $200 million unsecured term loan F, and $300 million unsecured term loan G. The term loans now bear a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 0.85%, a reduction in pricing of 15 basis points compared to the previous pricing, with no change to maturities.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the quarter's results.  The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers, (201) 689-8471.  A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671.  The passcode for the replay is 13725773.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, or by clicking on the following link:

http://ir.stagindustrial.com/QuarterlyResults

Supplemental Schedule

The Company has provided a supplemental information package with additional disclosure and financial information on its website (www.stagindustrial.com) under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data) 


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Assets




Rental Property:




Land

$                    617,297


$                     492,783

Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $611,867 and $495,348, respectively

4,435,743


3,532,608

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $282,038 and $258,005, respectively

567,658


499,802

Total rental property, net

5,620,698


4,525,193

Cash and cash equivalents

18,981


15,666

Restricted cash

4,215


4,673

Tenant accounts receivable

93,600


77,796

Prepaid expenses and other assets

60,953


43,471

Interest rate swaps

5,220


Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,582


25,403

Assets held for sale, net


444

Total assets

$                 5,833,249


$                  4,692,646

Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:




Unsecured credit facility

$                    296,000


$                     107,000

Unsecured term loans, net

970,577


971,111

Unsecured notes, net

896,941


573,281

Mortgage notes, net

54,744


51,898

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

76,475


69,765

Interest rate swaps

17,052


40,656

Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits

37,138


27,844

Dividends and distributions payable

21,906


19,379

Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $21,136 and $15,759, respectively

35,721


32,762

Operating lease liabilities

33,108


27,898

Total liabilities

2,439,662


1,921,594

Equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,




Series C, -0- and 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively


75,000

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 177,769,342 and 158,209,823 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,777


1,582

Additional paid-in capital

4,130,038


3,421,721

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings

(792,332)


(742,071)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,783)


(40,025)

Total stockholders' equity

3,327,700


2,716,207

Noncontrolling interest

65,887


54,845

Total equity

3,393,587


2,771,052

Total liabilities and equity

$                 5,833,249


$                  4,692,646





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue








Rental income

$            147,525


$            129,768


$            559,432


$            482,825

Other income

98


183


2,727


586

Total revenue

147,623


129,951


562,159


483,411

Expenses








Property

28,886


26,203


107,986


89,359

General and administrative

10,593


10,756


48,629


40,072

Depreciation and amortization

63,714


54,523


238,699


214,738

Loss on impairments


2,405



5,577

Other expenses

694


529


2,878


2,029

Total expenses

103,887


94,416


398,192


351,775

Other income (expense)








Interest and other income

29


46


121


446

Interest expense

(17,107)


(16,218)


(63,484)


(62,343)

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

(1,473)



(2,152)


(834)

Gain on involuntary conversion




2,157

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

62,933


78,869


97,980


135,733

Total other income (expense)

44,382


62,697


32,465


75,159

Net income

$             88,118


$             98,232


$            196,432


$            206,795

Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends

1,825


2,177


4,098


4,648

Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.

$             86,293


$             96,055


$            192,334


$            202,147

Less: preferred stock dividends


1,289


1,289


5,156

Less: redemption of preferred stock



2,582


Less: amount allocated to participating securities

95


117


288


271

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$             86,198


$             94,649


$            188,175


$            196,720

Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

172,801


149,920


163,442


148,791

Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

173,650


150,493


164,090


149,215

Net income per share — basic and diluted








Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic

$                 0.50


$                 0.63


$                 1.15


$                 1.32

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted

$                 0.50


$                 0.63


$                 1.15


$                 1.32









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands) 


Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION








Net income

$             88,118


$             98,232


$            196,432


$            206,795

General and administrative

10,593


10,756


48,629


40,072

Transaction costs

158


77


347


159

Depreciation and amortization

63,714


54,523


238,699


214,738

Interest and other income

(29)


(46)


(121)


(446)

Interest expense

17,107


16,218


63,484


62,343

Loss on impairments


2,405



5,577

Gain on involuntary conversion




(2,157)

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

1,473



2,152


834

Other expenses

536


452


2,531


1,870

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(62,933)


(78,869)


(97,980)


(135,733)

Net operating income

$            118,737


$            103,748


$            454,173


$            394,052









Net operating income

$            118,737


$            103,748


$            454,173


$            394,052

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(4,257)


(6,012)


(19,619)


(18,174)

Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net

(53)


1,994


1,431


5,743

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

29


712


2,051


4,341

Cash net operating income

$            114,456


$            100,442


$            438,036


$            385,962









Cash net operating income

$            114,456







Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

5,209







Cash termination, solar and other income

(402)







Run Rate Cash NOI

$            119,263















Same Store Portfolio NOI








Total NOI

$            118,737


$            103,748


$            454,173


$            394,052

Less: NOI non-same-store properties

(26,495)


(12,168)


(83,839)


(34,928)

Termination, solar and other adjustments, net

(405)


(576)


(3,437)


(1,018)

Same Store NOI

$             91,837


$             91,004


$            366,897


$            358,106

Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net

(2,466)


(4,715)


(11,339)


(16,509)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

519


676


2,544


3,331

Same Store Cash NOI

$             89,890


$             86,965


$            358,102


$            344,928









EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION








Net income

$             88,118


$             98,232


$            196,432


$            206,795

Depreciation and amortization

63,714


54,523


238,699


214,738

Interest and other income

(29)


(46)


(121)


(446)

Interest expense

17,107


16,218


63,484


62,343

Loss on impairments


2,405



5,577

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(62,933)


(78,869)


(97,980)


(135,733)

EBITDAre

$            105,977


$             92,463


$            400,514


$            353,274









ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION








EBITDAre

$            105,977


$             92,463


$            400,514


$            353,274

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(4,304)


(5,898)


(18,947)


(17,817)

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

29


712


2,051


4,341

Non-cash compensation expense

2,579


2,945


14,414


11,681

Termination, solar and other income, net

(455)


(578)


(3,675)


(2,055)

Transaction costs

158


77


347


159

Severance costs



2,148


Non-recurring other expenses



400


Gain on involuntary conversion




(2,157)

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

1,473



2,152


834

Adjusted EBITDAre

$            105,457


$             89,721


$            399,404


$            348,260









Adjusted EBITDAre

$            105,457







Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

5,209







Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre

$            110,666















RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION








Net income

$             88,118


$             98,232


$            196,432


$            206,795

Rental property depreciation and amortization

63,662


54,457


238,487


214,464

Loss on impairments


2,405



5,577

Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(62,933)


(78,869)


(97,980)


(135,733)

Funds from operations

$             88,847


$             76,225


$            336,939


$            291,103

Preferred stock dividends


(1,289)


(1,289)


(5,156)

Redemption of preferred stock



(2,582)


Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units

(197)


(216)


(838)


(756)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$             88,650


$             74,720


$            332,230


$            285,191









Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$             88,650


$             74,720


$            332,230


$            285,191

Amortization of above and below market leases, net

29


712


2,051


4,341

Transaction costs

158


77


347


159

Non-recurring dead deal costs



412


347

Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

1,473



2,152


834

Gain on involuntary conversion




(2,157)

Redemption of preferred stock



2,582


Retirement plan adoption

(315)



2,335


Severance costs



2,148


Core funds from operations

$             89,995


$             75,509


$            344,257


$            288,715









Weighted average common shares and units








Weighted average common shares outstanding

172,801


149,920


163,442


148,791

Weighted average units outstanding

3,192


2,982


3,164


3,168

Weighted average common shares and units - basic

175,993


152,902


166,606


151,959

Dilutive shares

849


573


648


424

Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted

176,842


153,475


167,254


152,383

Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic

$                 0.51


$                 0.49


$                 2.07


$                 1.90

Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted

$                 0.51


$                 0.49


$                 2.06


$                 1.89









CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION








Core funds from operations

$             89,995


$             75,509


$            344,257


$            288,715

Non-rental property depreciation and amortization

52


66


212


274

Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(4,304)


(5,898)


(18,947)


(17,817)

Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net

(53)


1,994


1,431


5,743

Recurring capital expenditures

(2,037)


(1,211)


(4,142)


(2,184)

Non-recurring capital expenditures

(6,474)


(7,077)


(20,295)


(26,125)

Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants

(1,373)


(58)


(3,768)


(3,770)

New lease commissions and tenant improvements

(2,608)


(1,162)


(8,833)


(9,375)

Renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements

(2,812)


(1,856)


(9,537)


(6,219)

Non-cash portion of interest expense

852


750


2,931


2,922

Non-cash compensation expense

2,894


2,945


12,079


11,681

Severance costs



(1,619)


Cash available for distribution

$             74,132


$             64,002


$            293,769


$            243,845









Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as Recurring and Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, recurring and non-recurring capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes transaction costs, termination income, solar income, revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes transaction costs, amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.  We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs.  FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs.  We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, transaction costs, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items for upgrades or items that previously did not exist at a building or capital items which have a longer useful life, such as roof replacements. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company or capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants in lump sum and Acquisition Capital Expenditures are excluded.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items required to sustain existing systems and capital items which generally have a shorter useful life. Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company are excluded.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

  • if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;
  • if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

  • less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;
  • will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;
  • out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;
  • development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

