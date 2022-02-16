SoftwareReviews Users Identify 2022's Best Low-Code Business Process Management Software

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Emotional Footprint Awards. Three providers have been identified as Champions.

The best Low-Code BPM software providers for 2022 have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Low-Code BPM Software Champions are as follows:

ServiceNow App Engine , +89 NEF, is outstanding at providing client-friendly policies.



Nintex , +82 NEF, is loved by their customers for providing exceptional customer service.



Pega Low-Code BPM, +83 NEF, was rated highly for being efficient.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

