Relevancy Group Analyst Nicholas Einstein to Lead Product Marketing in North America and Analyst Relations Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a globally recognized martech and CPaaS company, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Einstein as Vice President of Product Marketing in North America. In his new role, Nicholas will be spearheading Netcore Cloud's strategic marketing function and driving go-to-market strategy and tactics. He will also lead Analyst Relations for the organization.

Nicholas brings over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and software as a service experience. At Netcore, he will be evaluating and capitalizing upon growth opportunities for the product, presenting thought leadership at industry events, and leading cross-functional teams for product launches and market announcements.

Commenting on his appointment, Nicholas said, "I am delighted to join the Netcore Cloud team. I'm a huge believer in the power and efficiency of a full-stack solution, and Netcore Cloud is driving tremendous innovation in the space and represents a formidable force in AI-powered customer engagemen t . The people, process, and technology are truly differentiating, providing personalized engagement across all channels and devices, and are helping marketers deliver some extraordinary customer experiences across all touchpoints of the customer's journey - I am very much looking forward to building on the success to date and spreading the word."

Before Netcore Cloud, Nicholas was at Cheetah Digital, leading go-to-market initiatives for their Messaging, Data Management, and Digital Experiences products. He has also held several other leadership roles in the Martech space including Chief Research Officer at The Relevancy Group, and Head of Email Marketing at RealNetworks.

"Nick is joining Netcore Cloud at an incredibly exciting time for the company as we enter into our next growth stage to power amazing customer experiences for digital marketers across the globe," said Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Cloud. "We are confident that with his support we will further build the Netcore Cloud brand, drive the company's North American expansion, and showcase the significant value that we can deliver to brands and marketers through our modular platform."

Adding to this, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said,"International expansion is a major growth driver for Netcore Cloud with the US being one of our top markets. We are aiming for an increase of revenue from US & Europe to 30-40% in the next three years. Under the guidance of industry veteran, Nicholas, we feel more confident towards achieving our aspirations and look forward to this long standing affiliation."

Established in the 90s by Internet pioneer Rajesh Jain, Netcore Cloud today serves 5000+ customers including the likes of BYJU'S, Zimave, Crocs, Airtel, Flipkart, Myntra and ICICI Bank to name a few with a workforce of 800+ globally.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a SaaS platform that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age digital experiences at every touchpoint of a customer's journey . By providing actionable analytics, real-time reporting and quick to implement software, Netcore Cloud takes the guesswork out of customer engagement, enabling highly personalised digital experiences that are easily scalable and translate into improved customer acquisition and retention. Brands using Netcore Cloud can build a unified view of their customers, enable omnichannel personalization and optimize their user experience.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India with 11 offices across USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, UAE, UK and Germany, Netcore Cloud serves 5000+ customers across the globe. It delivers 12+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month. Netcore Cloud is a trusted partner across industries with some of the most respected brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald's. For more information visit https://netcorecloud.com/

