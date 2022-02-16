PFL ANNOUNCES RENEWED AND EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR FORCE RESERVE

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with the Air Force Reserve for a third consecutive season. Under the deal, AFR will bolster efforts around the most anticipated new MMA competition in the world when the inaugural PFL Challenger Series begins February 18, exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, the live TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO).

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

"Air Force Reserve Prep Point" will return as an in-broadcast feature for the Regular Season on ESPN networks and streaming platforms, giving fans up-close looks at the world-class athletes as they prepare for their moment in the PFL SmartCage.

The league and its roster of elite talent will work closely with Air Force Reserve to drive recruiting lead generation through a variety of initiatives throughout the season.

"The Professional Fighters League is proud to extend and expand our partnership with the Air Force Reserve into a third consecutive season and provide a platform to reach hundreds of millions of combat sports fans," said PFL CRO Jon Tuck. "The PFL is dedicated to supporting our active military and veterans and look forward to working together throughout the inaugural PFL Challenger Series and 2022 Regular Season."

"The Air Force Reserve is excited to sponsor the Professional Fighters League again," said Lt. Col. Clay Hawkins, Deputy for Strategic Marketing, Air Force Recruiting Service. "This provides us an opportunity to reach our target demographic and tell them what the call to be a citizen Airman looks like in the Air Force Reserve. We hope to inspire them to consider serving in a part-time or full-time capacity in the U.S. Air Force."



Following a breakthrough year that saw 100 percent audience growth, PFL has accelerated its momentum in the early part of 2022 with a multi-year renewal with ESPN, generating widespread buzz around the upcoming Challenger Series on Fubo Sports Network, and adding several leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III and Movlid Khaybulaev. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

