Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Parkway Acquisition Corp. Announces Cash Dividend

Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

FLOYD, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline"), announces a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.15 per share, payable March 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.  The Parkway Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 15, 2022.

Skyline is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 25 branches and 1 loan production office.

For more information contact:
Blake Edwards, President & CEO – 276-773-2811
Lori Vaught, EVP & CFO – 276-773-2811

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkway-acquisition-corp-announces-cash-dividend-301484222.html

SOURCE Parkway Acquisition Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.