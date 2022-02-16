New Jersey primary care physician, Dr. Vishal Patel collaborates with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to create a new concierge medical program, offering patients a more personalized approach to their care

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC ("CCPHP"), a leading membership-based (or "concierge") medical practice conversion and support company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Vishal Patel, MD, to establish AVP CCPHP, a concierge medicine program in conjunction with his existing internal medicine practices in Edgewater and Northvale, NJ.

Reestablishing a strong patient-physician relationship

During Dr. Patel's tenure as a family physician in New Jersey, he has built enduring relationships with his patient base, many of whom have been loyal to him for more than a decade. As his practices continued to grow, so did the administrative demands of operating and maintaining a private practice.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing administrative burdens, Dr. Patel, like many other private internal medicine physicians, found himself at a crossroads: either continue to practice high-volume medicine, seeing many patients a day, but spending a limited amount of time with each of them or let his practice evolve to deliver highly personalized, preventative care and a chance to empower his patients with greater education and information.

The AVP CCPHP Membership

The concierge (membership-based) model continues to be a rewarding experience for physicians and patients alike. The increased time and flexibility allow concierge physicians, like Dr. Patel, to schedule patients for an hour appointment, if desired, rather than the industry average office visit time of 11 minutes.

In addition to receiving extended appointment times, concierge patients of AVP CCPHP receive a host of added amenities as Members, including 24/7 connectivity to Dr. Patel via a direct phone number and a customized telehealth app, same/next day appointments with limited to no wait times regardless of medical necessity, and a robust wellness program called the SENS Solution® Wellness Program powered by CCPHP.

Cultivating patient wellness and practicing preventative care are intrinsic to the approach of the concierge model. The increased conversations and time with patients that are part of this high-touch model of care creates an environment in which Dr. Patel can deep dive with Members into their medical histories.

A study from The Journal of Managed Care reported that a high touch-model reduced hospitalization rates by 50% and reduced total monthly medical care costs for Medicare Advantage patients by 28%.1

"I have always been an advocate for preventive and holistic care," says Dr. Patel. "The concierge model will allow me to practice in a truly patient-centric manner and provide the ideal healthcare experience."

The CCPHP Partnership

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners collaborates with more than top physicians nationwide to establish concierge medicine programs that deliver an unrivaled healthcare experience, while also empowering the patient members to achieve their optimal wellbeing.

When patients become Members of AVP CCPHP, they are invited to participate in the SENS Solution® Wellness Program, a CCPHP program crafted to improve Members' overall wellbeing by focusing on the four pillars of health: sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management. The program offers a wide variety of Member benefits, the most popular being its complimentary personal health coaching program.

The CCPHP health coaches work in tandem with Dr. Patel to help Members reach their individual health goals. In a survey of CCPHP health coaching participants, 75 percent of members with exercise-oriented goals reported behavioral changes after 2 or more health coaching sessions and 77 percent Members with nutrition-oriented goals reported behavioral changes after 2 or more coaching sessions.

Through the partnership with CCPHP, Dr. Patel also has access to Castle Connolly's Top Doctor® Network of nearly 60,000 top recognized physicians nationwide. Being a recognized Top Doctor® himself, Dr. Patel can consult with and refer patients to top physicians of similar distinction.

About Dr. Patel

Vishal Patel, MD is a board-certified family medicine physician in Edgewater, New Jersey. Dr. Patel's passion for medicine began during his undergraduate studies in Chemistry at Boston University. Feeling drawn to science, the inner workings of the body and fostering relationships with people, Dr. Patel pursued his medical degree at St. George's University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Beth Israel Hospital in New York City.

Following residency, Dr. Patel moved back to his native state of New Jersey and opened his own practices: FirstMed Health in Northvale and One Hudson Medical in Edgewater. He is affiliated with Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Patel was named a Bergen County Top Doc in 2018 and has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for the Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition Program from 2012-2015. He is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Learn more about Dr. Patel's concierge program, AVP CCPHP:

1 Reyan Ghany, MD; Leonardo Tamariz, MD, MPH; Gordon Chen, MD; Elissa Dawkins, MS; Alina Ghany, MD; Emancia Forbes, RDCS; Thiago Tajiri, MBA; and Ana Palacio, MD, MPH. 2018. "High-Touch Care Leads to Better Outcomes and Lower Costs in a Senior Population." The American Journal of Managed Care 24(9): 300-304.

