KENNEL CLUB OF PHILADELPHIA ONCE AGAIN SHARES ITS SUCCESS WITH DOGS AND PEOPLE IN NEED

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kennel Club of Philadelphia announced today that it has donated a total of $400,000 to four notable dog-related organizations -- $100,000 each to the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, AKC Reunite, Take The Lead, and the AKC Canine Health Foundation.

"We are reaching a wonderful combination of recipients once again this year, all of which are important parts of our world," said Wayne Ferguson, president of the club. "This allows us to help improve the lives and health of dogs and other animals, care for people in need in the dog show world, and help the communities where dogs have key roles in public safety and our daily lives."

AKC REUNITESM ADOPT A K-9 COP MATCHING GRANT PROGRAM

AKC Reunite, through its Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program, works with AKC member clubs to donate K-9 police dogs to police departments around the United States. Budget issues and other circumstances can make it difficult to add or replace dogs, and donations from AKC Reunite and AKC Clubs can address that financial need.

"AKC Reunite matches funds donated by clubs at a three-to-one ratio, up to $10,000 total per dog," said Tom Sharp, president and CEO of AKC Reunite. "The generous donation from the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, combined with AKC Reunite's match, will provide for 40 K-9 Cops around the country."

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

The gift to PennVet will be designated to the Walter Flato Goodman Center for Comparative Medical Genetics to promote and foster interdisciplinary research and training in the field. Medical genetics is the broad field of science that deals with the role of genes in disease. This involves the identification and characterization of genes that cause disease, as well as the application of genetic knowledge to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of genetic diseases.

"Essentially all genetic diseases that occur in humans can be expected to occur in dogs and other mammals due to the basic homology between the human genome and the genomes of other mammalian species," said John H. Wolfe, VMD, PhD, director of the center. "The school has a long and thriving relationship with the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, we thank them for that and we are excited to get the assistance to be able to carry on our work for the benefit of people and animals."

TAKE THE LEAD

Take The Lead provides direct services, support and care for qualified people in the sport of dogs who are suffering from life-threatening and terminal illnesses, natural disasters and in the time of the COVID pandemic, lost jobs, lost income and issues with health insurance. In its nearly 30 years of existence, TTL has awarded $7.3 million for people in need.

"We have had great support from kennel clubs all over the country through the years to keep our endowment healthy for years to come," said Founder and Vice Chairman Thomas H. Bradley, 3d. "The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has certainly helped to lead the way. We are grateful, once again, and thank them for their generosity to us and to our sport."

AKC CANINE HEALTH FOUNDATION

"Make a Difference" are the first words that appear on the AKC Canine Health Foundation's website, and that is exactly what it has been doing for more than 25 years for dogs, dog owners, breeders and researchers in advancing the health of all dogs and their owners.

"The AKC Canine Health Foundation has a long and valued relationship with The Kennel Club of Philadelphia," said CEO Darin Collins, DVM. "This generous gift, made possible by Mr. Wayne Ferguson, President of The Kennel Club of Philadelphia, and all the KCP membership, will be used to further advance our funding of research that promotes the health of all dogs, everywhere. Thank you, KCP."

Said Mr. Ferguson: "NBC and Purina, our great partners in the National Dog Show for the past 20 years, and our tireless, hardworking club members, help us bring this to reality for all concerned. This extends the reach and impact of our broadcast far beyond our millions of viewers every Thanksgiving Day. This lets us recognize the ongoing important and significant work done by our recipients for our dogs and their people."

