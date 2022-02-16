DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded two United States Air Force Design Awards for benchmark work with the natural and built environment of Air Force facilities and installations.

Jacobs Wins Two United States Air Force Design Awards (PRNewswire)

The Air Force Reserve Command – Consolidated Mission Complex Phase One at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia – won the Merit Award for facility design. The jury recognized the project for the team's incorporation of strong exterior elevation through vertical and horizontal design elements, translating to a testament of American heritage. They also noted the impressive two-story lobby, presenting an innovative design and showcasing Air Force Reserve Command history and heritage artifacts. The sustainable designs blended legacy with sustainability, including optimizing energy performance through daylighting, exterior and interior shading devices, water-reducing fixtures, and adjusting mechanical systems to reduce air usage.

The Distributed Common Ground Station Operations Center at Beale Air Force Base, California received the Citation Award for facility design. The jury commended the team on their column-free Operations Floor design that allowed for the flexibility of the space needed to keep pace with operational mission rhythm. They also noted the use of sustainable techniques, such as using electro-chromatic glass to achieve a 12% increase in energy efficiency beyond the industry standard. Other methods supported low-impact site development, water and energy efficiency, use of recycled and recyclable materials, indoor air quality and occupant comfort – all features that helped the facility achieve significant energy utilization and a LEED Silver Certification that is unique for this building type.

"These projects and recognition exemplify our commitment to the unique design excellence needed for these facilities to support their 24-hour critical global missions while improving the quality-of-life and reducing the stress for service members around the world," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and retired USAF Major General Tim Byers. "By leveraging cost control, energy efficiency, functionality, resiliency and sustainability, we are creating built-to-last designs that support the mission of the Air Force for years to come."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, the efficacy and availability of vaccines and treatments, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs