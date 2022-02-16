Exro Files Defamation Lawsuit Against ePropelled Inc.

Exro has filed a lawsuit against ePropelled Inc. in Middlesex County Superior Court in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts .

The lawsuit alleges that ePropelled made a damaging defamatory statement about Exro in its January 24, 2022 , press release, and that ePropelled violated Chapter 93A of the Massachusetts General Laws.

Exro has filed this lawsuit to hold ePropelled accountable for its tortious conduct.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it has filed a defamation lawsuit against ePropelled Inc. on February 15, 2022, in Middlesex County Superior Court in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This litigation concerns the bad faith tactics of ePropelled in publishing a demonstrably untrue and defamatory statement about Exro in a press release issued on January 24, 2022.

"Exro stands with conviction against the false claims made in the defamatory press release issued by ePropelled last month," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "It is our responsibility to uphold the reputation of Exro and its technology while protecting our shareholders. We are pursuing this lawsuit to hold ePropelled accountable for its tortious conduct."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

