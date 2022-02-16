CAPIO'S COMMITMENT TO HOSPITALS AND PATIENTS DRIVES RECORD-BREAKING GROWTH; COMPANY EXPANDS AND STRENGTHENS SALES TEAM

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its laser-sharp focus to help consumers with medical debt manage their way to financial wellness, Capio, one of the largest healthcare asset management companies in the country, is announcing several promotions and new hires to its sales team. The announcement was made by Dan Kutchel, Chief Revenue Officer for Capio.

Capio assists healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cash flow, while also lowering their bad debt expense. To date, Capio has acquired $36B in patient accounts receivable, and provided consumer services to over 20M consumers via partnerships alongside more than 750 provider clients across the United States.

Changes to the sales team include:

New hire Melissa Hill , Regional Vice President of West Sales

New hire Katie Nelson , Regional Vice President of Sales and Client Engagement

The promotion of Sjorn Lundquist from Regional Vice President to Vice President of Sales

The promotion of Angela Thomas from Marketing Manager to Business Development Executive

"These promotions and new additions to our sales team demonstrate our commitment to providing best-in-class service to our medical provider customers and consumers," said Kutchel. "These changes reflect the need to support Capio's record-breaking company growth, fueled by our focus on helping consumers achieve financial wellness and providing enhanced cash resources to our customers."

Melissa Hill

Hill joins Capio as Regional Vice President of West Sales, where she will be responsible for sales operations, client receivables and inventory for the Western United Sates. She joins Capio with 16+ years of experience in revenue cycle management. Before joining Capio, Hill spent more than 10 years with Resource Corporation of America, where she had several roles with increasing responsibility; most recently serving as Regional Vice President of Operations.

Katie Nelson

A seasoned healthcare professional, Nelson takes on the role of Regional Vice President of Sales and Client Engagement for Capio. In this position, she will lead regional business sales strategy for the organization; with an emphasis on client support and satisfaction. Nelson most recently served as Vice President of Customer Operations at Salucro, where she was responsible for ensuring their U.S. and Indian Support and Research Teams and consistently exceeded customer satisfaction, performance and service level goals.

Sjorn Lundquist

In his new role as Vice President of Sales, Lundquist will expand his sales individual contributor responsibilities; while also mentoring Capio's Business Development Executive program. Lundquist has more than 20 years of experience in revenue cycle management and sales. Prior to joining Capio, he served as Vice President-Business Development for Professional Service Bureau, Inc. & Medical Accounts Receivable Solutions, LLC. Lundquist also managed and developed operational teams, technology solutions, compliance management, and production strategy.

Angela Thomas

In her second promotion with Capio in just one year, Thomas will now serve as one of the company's Business Development Executives. In this role, she will be responsible for healthcare revenue cycle sales activities and results within strategic accounts and/or geographic territories. Previously serving as Capio's Marketing Director, Thomas led all client and prospect marketing activities, as well as event and professional association management. She has nearly 20 years' experience in marketing and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Indiana State University.

About Capio

Capio assists healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow, while also lowering their bad debt expense. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with over $37B in patient accounts receivable, via partnerships alongside more than 800 provider clients across the United States. Capio is focused on becoming better partners to our clients and developing initiatives to help patients resolve their medical bills and achieve financial wellness. To learn more about Capio, please visit our website.

