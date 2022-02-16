Anuvia Plant Nutrients CEO Amy Yoder Named One of Orlando Business Journal's "2022 Women Who Mean Business"

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients today announces that CEO Amy Yoder has been named to Orlando Business Journal's prestigious list "2022 Women Who Mean Business." The honor distinguishes leaders who have "gone above and beyond in their respective roles, driving business success, workforce development, and community advancement." Developed in Central Florida, Anuvia's innovative bio-based fertilizer technology reduces greenhouse gases and significantly improves crop yields for large-scale crop production.

Yoder was recognized for her work in spearheading Winter Garden's Anuvia Plant Nutrients' charge to help commercial agriculture become more sustainable. Yoder has also led one of Central Florida's largest capital raises this year, a $103 million investment into Anuvia by multiple investment firms from across the globe.

"I am honored to be named one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Women Who Mean Business. It is important for women to have a seat at the agriculture table and feel empowered to make advances in the industry," said Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients. "This recognition would not have been possible without the ongoing dedication of our incredible employees. I am proud of the work that Anuvia has done, and will continue to do, to make a meaningful impact for farmers and improve the sustainability of the industry."

Yoder has been instrumental in leading Anuvia's remarkable accomplishments and initiatives over the past 12 months, including negotiating partnerships with two of the world's largest companies in the agricultural sector. Under Yoder's leadership, Anuvia has more than doubled its workforce in the past 12 months, now reaching 120 employees. Anuvia was also recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the nation's 16 inaugural "Next Big Things in Tech", a testament to the impact Anuvia is making on commercial agriculture's growing adoption of profitable, sustainable practice.

Additionally, Yoder was able to spearhead the expansion of the company's new facility in Plant City. The new facility started production in the spring and has the capacity to expand to 1.2 million tons, enough to service over 20 million acres of agricultural crops.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

