Zomes Creates a New and Versatile ADU That's Built to Last- Beautiful, hand-crafted domes offer an innovative solution for homeowners

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its hand-crafted dome, California based Zomes is helping consumers find innovative independent dwelling unit solutions that optimize economic and personal lifestyle benefits.

ADU- Beautiful, hand-crafted domes offer an innovative solution for homeowners

Americans innovate. And innovation is happening now in alternative home design. Consumers are turning to new modern design concepts to solve affordability and housing shortage challenges, and they're capitalizing on new opportunities created by innovative accessory dwelling unit or ADU designs.

"Homeowners across the U.S. are finding real estate investment opportunities in their own backyard," said Karim Bishay, Chief Executive Officer, Zomes.

A well-designed and versatile ADU can increase the value of a home and generate rental income.

Commercial investors are realizing a high-quality ADU, a structure that will last, is a productive option for uses ranging from overnight vacation rentals to campground lodging.

Consumers are seeking designs that can adapt to changing needs and lifestyles, and versatility is a distinctive feature of the Zomes design. It starts with the ease of construction. The Zomes building platform allows for quick construction and assembly, typically requiring only 7 to 10 days for completion.

There are no hassles with contractor delays, special tools, or heavy equipment.

The typical property owner only needs clear space of approximately 25 feet by 25 feet for construction, and what's more, Zomes can be moved at any time with only the same effort required for the original installation.

While versatility is important to both the investment-minded consumer and to consumers investing in an ADU as a private hideaway, durability is also a must have feature. "A Zome is adaptable to different purposes and locations, but it's also incredibly durable and beautiful," said Bishay. "These are important differentiators for adding value to an existing home and beneficial differentiators to the investor who must control maintenance cost while attracting customers with a unique experience."

With the intention of creating a structure that will last a lifetime, Zomes designers focus on using materials of the highest quality and building a structure that's resistant to the pitfalls of traditional homes such as:

mold

wood rot

insects

Zomes are constructed of materials known for their strength and durability.

magnesium phosphate cement

a specialized carbon-neutral material

Douglas fir

cellulose insulation

organically grown bamboo

It's difficult to imagine a more beautiful, adaptable, and virtually maintenance free design .

Based in Petaluma, CA, Zomes is a business focused on designing and constructing hand-crafted, earth-friendly, bioceramic domes ( https://www.zomes.com/ ).

