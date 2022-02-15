WESTGATE RESORTS LAUNCHES ITS NEW LOYALTY PROGRAM - WORLD OF WESTGATE

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts announced today the launch of its first ever loyalty program, the World of Westgate. The first program of its kind in the industry, the World of Westgate offers benefits to both timeshare Owners and guests, and builds upon Westgate's established reputation as one of the hospitality industry's most innovative companies. Five tiers of loyalty offer extensive benefits, experiences and privileges that have been specially curated to reward those Owners and guests that have selected Westgate Resorts as their preferred vacation destination.

All guests can enroll for free in the program and gain benefits and experiences based on their tier level. Westgate Owners are eligible for the highest tiers of the World of Westgate Loyalty Program. Benefits vary by tier and include exciting items like on-property food & beverage and spa service discounts of up to 25%, as well as a complimentary Annual Resort credit to ensure Loyalty Members get the most out of their vacations. Other exciting benefits include discounted and complimentary resort & destination fees and waterpark admission, discounts on additional travel with Westgate of up to 40% off when booking directly through Westgate Resorts, Complimentary Ultra-High-Speed Wi-Fi, priority phone support and a complimentary Westgate Cruise & Travel Membership for travel savings discounts when traveling to destinations away from Westgate. Additionally, Elite Members vacationing at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino can enjoy exceptional privileges including complimentary airport car service pick-up and drop-off, concierge lounge access and an annual Westgate Las Vegas Resort Executive Meet & Greet event.

The World of Westgate Loyalty Program seeks to put Members into the mindset of 'Vacation More. Get More.' With no cost to join and no complicated points structure to manage, Westgate's loyalty program is focused on providing exceptional, easy-to-use benefits. All Loyalty members can enroll through WorldofWestgate.com, Westgate's Online Account Management portal or the Westgate Resorts Mobile App. The Westgate Resorts Mobile App is now the center of the Westgate vacation experience and can be used to redeem and use on-property benefits. The Westgate Mobile App puts Loyalty Members in complete control of their benefits through the use of notifications and QR codes, as well as giving them the ability to view their most up-to-date Loyalty program information.

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest hospitality and resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with eight Orlando hotel resorts, and 24 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring nearly than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Miami, Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; Mesa, Arizona; and Tunica, Mississippi. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit www.westgateresorts.com.

